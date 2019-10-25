One word can describe Georgia soccer’s matchup with Kentucky on Thursday night: bizarre. After two accidental goals and a scoreless double overtime, the Bulldogs and Wildcats played to a 1-1 draw at the Turner Soccer Complex in Athens.

After a back and forth scoreless first half, neither team seemed to be able to have a definitive edge over the other. Only three shots were on frame for Georgia, compared to Kentucky’s two shots on goal in the first 45 minutes. Back to back unsuccessful corners also set a trend, with 13 corners total before halftime.

It wasn’t until the second half that the game caught momentum as the first goal was scored, or rather, the ball was mistakenly deflected into the net. In the 52nd minute Georgia’s outside back, Caroline Chipman, passed the ball back to goalkeeper Emory Wegener for a clearance out of the box as Kentucky’s Jordyn Rhodes kept light pressure on Wegener. While trying to pass the ball upfield, Wegener’s ball hit Rhodes and deflected off of the Kentucky forward to bounce past Wegener and into the back of the net for a Wildcats’ goal as both teams stood in shock.

Wegener couldn’t believe what was happening as she watched the ball roll past her into the goal.

“You’re at a loss for words,” she said. “It’s not like they worked for it. I made a mistake and they scored from it. I’m grateful that the team came back. I literally started crying when we scored, but it sucks that I can’t save everything.”

Ten minutes later, Georgia responded to even the score with a goal that came in the form of an actual own goal from Kentucky’s center back Valdis Björg Sigurbjörnsdóttir. After a foul near midfield, junior center back Kayla Bruster took the free kick into Kentucky’s box. After bouncing into the six-yard box, Kentucky’s goalkeeper Steph Sull, Sigurbjörnsdóttir and Georgia’s forward Mollie Belisle all jumped up in an attempt to get a touch on the ball. Sigurbjörnsdóttir headed the ball in what looked like an effort to clear the ball over the crossbar, but instead sailed over Sull’s outstretched hands into the goal to even the score.

Even at 1-1, the game had taken not one, but two unpredictable turns as the Bulldogs and the Wildcats tried to wrap their heads around both goals scored inadvertently by Kentucky players. Belisle and was just happy that her offensive pressure made an impact, getting a laugh out of the circumstances of the own goal.

“As I was running in I was like, ‘Just get up, put pressure on their back line,’ and that’s what I did,” the forward said. “I saw someone flick it in and I like to claim it as my goal.”

The game went on in an offensive frenzy as neither team was able to secure a game-winning second goal. After a full 90 minutes of regulation play and a tied score, the game progressed into two ten-minute overtime periods. Even with four shots each and multiple offensive opportunities for each team in the extra twenty minutes, neither team could finish its chances to secure a win in Athens.

Head coach Billy Lesesne is familiar with how unpredictable the game of soccer can be to its players, but he’s proud of the way his team handled the strange events of Thursday night’s game.

“We can’t worry about it in the moment, and we had to make sure Emory responded,” Lesesne said. “I heard voices on the bench like, ‘We’re gonna get this back, we're getting this for Emory’. The coaches don’t really need to interject anything, just make sure we stay calm and patient on the sideline and stick to what we do well and that carries the day for us.”