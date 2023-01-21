On Jan. 20, just two days after Adonai “AD” Mitchell entered the transfer portal, Mitchell will head to the University of Texas. He made the announcement on his twitter.
new home , same mission 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/GyBouX4owm— Adonai Mitchell 5️⃣ (@MoCityMitch) January 21, 2023
The Longhorns were one of the most likely destinations for the former Bulldog. The Missouri City, Texas native now returns home to the state where he played his first seasons of high school football.
Mitchell is the sixth Bulldog to announce where he’ll be transferring for the 2023 season. Mitchell is the first to join a team in the Big 12 however.
Mitchell will provide an experienced wide receiver option to either last year’s starting quarterback Quinn Ewers or incoming freshman Arch Manning. Both are former five-star prospects and were at the top of their class.
While Mitchell battled through an injury this season, he was still impactful when he played. Mitchell played six games this season, catching a touchdown pass in three of them — including one in each playoff game.
Though Georgia is losing a talented receiving threat, the team already has plenty of options in the passing game. Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas transferred from Missouri and Mississippi State and led their respective teams in receiving. Last year's starters, Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint have both announced their return, and will look to replace the hole Mitchell leaves.
There are plenty of young wide receivers, both on the roster and joining the team from the 2023 signee class, including four-stars Tyler Williams, Anthony Evans and Yazeed Haynes. Georgia’s 2023 starting quarterback will have plenty of players to throw to.
As Mitchell heads to Austin, Texas, he leaves the lasting memory of heroics and spectacular catches in Georgia’s back-to-back national championships.