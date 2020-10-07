Former Georgia baseball player Adam Sasser has filed a suit against the University of Georgia, the University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents and several other parties, claiming they violated his constitutional rights after he was kicked off the team due to the use of racist language at a Georgia football game two years ago.

Sasser, known as John Doe in the federal lawsuit filed in Georgia’s Northeast District Court on Sept. 29, described seven causes of action in the complaint, including violations of his right to free speech and his 14th amendment right to due process.

The incident that sparked Sasser’s suspension from UGA, dismissal from the team and subsequent court filing occurred on Sept. 29, 2018, at Georgia’s home football game against Tennessee. Sasser was seen and recorded using a racial slur directed toward then-Georgia quarterback Justin Fields as a spectator in Sanford Stadium’s student section.

“[Sasser’s] intent and context were in a positive manner and in support of a person,” the complaint alleges. “When [Sasser] learned his statement was viewed negatively, he apologized.”

In the complaint, Sasser’s attorney Dorothy Spinelli claimed that Sasser’s use of racial epithets did not constitute discriminatory harassment because it didn’t “prevent a reasonable person from receiving his or her education.”

Fields transferred from Georgia to Ohio State for the 2019-20 season and was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA. Fields’ attorney denied that the eligibility waiver was offered in part due to Sasser’s comments.

Within a week of the incident, Sasser was permanently released from the Georgia baseball team. Sanctions from UGA’s Equal Opportunity Office, issued by EOO director E. Janyce Dawkins, restricted Sasser to online-only classes for the remainder of the fall 2018 semester, banned him from participating in Georgia athletics for the rest of his time at UGA and suspended him from coming to campus unless he received permission from the EOO. UGA President Jere Morehead and the USG Board of Regents upheld the EOO’s sanctions on appeal.

Spinelli wrote that the punishments were “based on engaging in constitutionally protected speech while on campus at UGA.” Dawkins, Morehead and one Board of Regents member were included in the lawsuit both as individuals and in their official capacities with UGA and USG respectively.

Filed exactly two years after the incident, the lawsuit focuses on the alleged free speech violation as well as Sasser’s hearings with university personnel and the Board of Regents. In the complaint, Spinelli claimed Sasser did not receive adequate notice of separate hearings with the EOO and a baseball coach on behalf of the UGA Athletic Association and was neither provided an attorney nor allowed to make a statement in front of the Board of Regents.

The lawsuit also accuses Dawkins of partiality during the hearings and describes the alleged lack of notice and impartiality as violations of Sasser’s right to due process.

Sasser is looking to be compensated financially for constitutional violations, loss of potential employment and income as a professional baseball player, attorney fees, “mental and physical pain and suffering, emotional distress” and other claimed injuries, according to the lawsuit. The court filing also requests a jury trial.

Former Georgia defensive back Otis Reese mentioned the incident in a Twitter statement published Sept. 22, in which he described multiple examples of racism during his time in Athens.

“My 1 ½ years at UGA took a devastating mental toll on me,” Reese said in his statement. “From my first moments I stepped on campus, it was not what I expected. The racist events that I kept experiencing weighed on me heavily and seemed never ending.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Oct. 6 that UGA athletic director Greg McGarity said he was unaware of the lawsuit.

“This is the first I heard of it,” McGarity told the AJC. “But it’s not a shocker. Anyone can sue anybody for anything.”

UGA has not made a public statement about Sasser’s lawsuit as of press time.