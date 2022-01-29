After losing its first two home meets, the Georgia gymnastics team is still grasping for some source of team-wide consistency. Late-meet miscues once again derailed the GymDogs’ hopes of securing their first win of the 2022 season against sixth-ranked LSU on Friday night.
Georgia was within 0.05 points of the lead heading into the contest’s final two events, but two falls on balance beam and one on floor spoiled what seemed a victorious evening.
For consecutive weeks now, balance beam has proved an issue for several Georgia gymnasts. The Gymdogs have had seven of their past 12 beam routines hit the mat. With these struggles, the meet’s final floor exercises require near perfection for Georgia to compete for a win. To this point, the beam faulters have proven too steep an obstacle.
“It takes the numbers in the gym, which obviously we have,” said senior Rachel Baumann of Georgia regaining confidence on the balance beam. “It’s getting through those second and third routines; those are strong routines that we can put up, and so it’s just having them believe in themselves.”
Baumann’s 9.925 result on beam was the night’s highest single event score and a highlight in the 196.850-196.100 loss. She herself returned to her confident ways after falling on beam last week against Florida.
The Texas native credits her strong finish with sticking to her routine and to her key words. Still she stressed extending that mantra across all members of the team for the entirety of the meet.
“I’ve seen [my teammates] hit those pretty much every single day in the gym, and I know they can go out and hit in the competition,” Baumann said. “It’s just a matter of believing in yourself, and I believe in that beam lineup 100%.”
This week’s beam lineup looked slightly different than last Friday’s. Katie Finnegan replaced Emily Schild in the group, and Sarah Cohen’s slot in the order was lowered, a tactic head coach Courtney Kupets Carter indicated was to take pressure off of the freshman.
Early-season schedule fluctuations, injuries and roster turnover are all factors in what has been a muffled begin to the GymDogs’ home meet slate, but above all, confidence remains a key player. And no other event has evidenced of that more than the balance beam.
Yet with roster constructed of seven seniors and only six underclassmen, the GymDogs will have ample opportunity for mentorship.
“This is a new group of athletes, some with injuries and some who haven’t worked as many routines this year so far,” said Kupets Carter. “So a little bit more time for some of them will be fantastic just to gain the numbers that we need to feel that confidence.”
Obviously, Baumann and the coaching staff want results on friday nights, not just in the training gym, but those numbers will only come when the entirety of the team can perform on a steady benchmark.
It’s not that Georgia doesn’t possess the talent necessary to compete with top-flight programs. Rather its fielding specific pairings that give the GymDogs the best chance to win.
“I definitely think [Friday’s meet] starts a fire under us,” Baumann said. “I mean no one likes losing, but after last week I think there’s so much more potential that we saw in these lineups. I think it made us realize that we have what it takes.”