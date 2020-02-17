Cam Shepherd dashed to home plate while a chorus of yells from the crowd at Foley Field roared around him. Richmond’s reliever Garrett Aylor had thrown a wild pitch to Patrick Sullivan in the fifth, and Shepherd took the Spiders’ scramble as an opportunity to run home.
The umpires initially ruled Shepherd out and turned the stadium’s delighted cheers into angry jeers. Upon review, the call was reversed. Shepherd's run brought Georgia within one of Richmond at 4-3.
Illustrated by Shepherd’s fifth-inning sprint, aggressive baserunning helped the Bulldogs complete their 3-0 sweep of the Spiders on opening weekend that was finished off by a 5-4 Sunday victory.
Head coach Scott Stricklin has stressed opportunistic baserunning throughout the offseason, and the strategy paid off against the Spiders.
“[Stricklin] wants to be aggressive this year,” redshirt junior Tucker Bradley said. “He knows we have speed on the base paths.”
The loss of 2019’s top three hitters — Aaron Schunk, LJ Talley and John Cable — forced Georgia to find ways of getting around the bases without raw power at the plate. The Bulldogs elected to go with a pressure-based tactic to keep opposing defenses on their toes, emphasizing walks and stolen bases.
Georgia batters executed the strategy. The Bulldogs drew 16 walks (with seven coming on Sunday alone) and stole 10 bases in total across their three-game series with Richmond. Both walks and stolen bases played key roles in the sweep, just as Stricklin and his staff had planned.
“Offensively, we might not be the most powerful lineup, but I think we can produce some runs by putting some pressure on [defenses],” Stricklin said.
Setting up his momentum-shifting run in the fifth inning on Sunday, Shepherd stole third base while Bradley took second behind him. Both Shepherd and Bradley had gotten on base from walks issued by Aylor before executing the double steal.
Sunday’s weather added another degree of difficulty to getting on base. Morning rain showers delayed the start by 30 minutes, and the afternoon remained cold and drizzly with a dewy field and wet baseballs.
The Bulldogs still found a way to get on base 16 times despite the elements.
“We had guys on base a lot,” Stricklin said. “When you do that, you put pressure on people, especially with the weather like this.”
Bradley, arguably the star of the Bulldogs’ opening weekend sweep, posted Georgia’s best batting average at .600, stole three bases, drew three walks, hit a home run and totaled six hits, five RBIs and three runs.
Past the numbers, Bradley embodied the Georgia coaching staff’s message repeated throughout fall and spring practices: Get on base and make things happen.
“I think this team is very athletic, and we can make stuff happen,” Bradley said. “Whether it be getting home runs, hitting doubles and triples [or] stealing bags.”
