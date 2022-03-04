Georgia women’s basketball was eliminated from the SEC tournament in its first game of the postseason, as No. 11 seed Alabama defeated the No. 6 seed Bulldogs 74-62. The Bulldogs fell to 20-9 this season with the loss and will now begin preparing for the NCAA tournament.
Megan Abrams and Brittany Davis overwhelmed Georgia’s defense, combining for 50 points on 16/32 shooting from the field in a dominant offensive effort.
“Obviously a very, very disappointing loss,” Georgia head coach Joni Taylor said. “I thought that Alabama came out and punched first. We never responded. We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and get a lot of things figured out.”
Alabama’s offense used Georgia’s size against it, using pick and roll action to force the Bulldogs’ less mobile players into bad matchups against shiftier ball-handlers.
Georgia trailed 37-22 at halftime, and in spite of a spirited run towards the end of the third quarter were unable to make the contest close. The closest the game got in the second half was 52-45.
The Bulldogs have struggled throughout the season with limiting turnovers, and that theme continued on Thursday night. As a team, they committed 18 turnovers, allowing the Crimson Tide to score 23 points off of them.
Georgia’s top scorers of the night were graduate students Que Morrison and Jenna Staiti with 18 and 14 points, respectively. Freshman Reigan Richardson added 12 points off the bench as she continued her strong finish to the season.
Alabama’s zone defense gave Georgia struggles, as the offense was unable to play through Staiti to the extent that it normally would. This strategy has presented problems for the Bulldogs before this season, and is one area the group will look to improve in ahead of the NCAA tournament.
“We know teams are going to zone us. It’s not a surprise,” Taylor said. “It should not be a shock, and we have to be more disciplined in making them guard us and attacking and not settling for jumpers all night.”
Georgia will find out its seed for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 13. The loss to Alabama makes a No. 7 seed the most likely outcome for the Bulldogs.