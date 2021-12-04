No. 1 Georgia is set to face No. 3 Alabama in the SEC Championship in Atlanta to start both team’s postseason. Ahead of the game, here are some Alabama players to know.
Bryce Young, quarterback, #9
Alabama’s sophomore signal caller is having an outstanding season and is one of the favorites in the race for the Heisman Trophy. Young has completed 68.9% of his passes this season for 3,901 yards and 40 touchdowns with just four interceptions. One of Young’s biggest strengths is his pocket presence, and even though he was sacked seven times in the Iron Bowl last week, it was on full display as he led the Crimson Tide back for a victory. Young will need to play a great game against Georgia’s vaunted defense, but if the young quarterback is able to improvise and make a few big plays in key moments, he’ll put his offense in position to score, regardless of the talent the Bulldogs have.
Will Anderson Jr., outside linebacker, #31
Anderson is the best player on Alabama’s defense, and it’s not particularly close. Among a group of incredibly talented athletes, Anderson stands out as the most disruptive and consistent of the bunch. He has 14.5 sacks and 30.5 tackles for loss this season, both good for first in the FBS. Anderson is a game wrecker, and Stetson Bennett will need to be aware of where he is on every Georgia offensive play. Even though the Bulldogs will probably not be able to completely shut down Anderson, they will need to limit his impact on the game as much as possible to keep the offense on schedule.
Jameson Williams, wide receiver, #1
Alabama has had a number of fantastic receivers over the years, and Jameson Williams is another in the long line of explosive players that have caught passes for the Crimson Tide. Williams has caught 61 passes this season for 1261 yards and 13 touchdowns, an average of 20.67 yards per reception, good for seventh in the FBS. Georgia’s defense has been great this season, but if there’s one weakness that has been exploited at times, it’s been big plays in the passing game. Tennessee’s Cedric Tillman put up 200 yards and a touchdown against Georgia, and South Carolina’s Josh Vann had 128 yards and a touchdown on just three receptions against the Bulldogs in Week3. Williams is likely even more talented than those two wideouts, so Georgia will need to limit his ability to get behind the defense as much as possible.
Phidarian Mathis, defensive lineman, #48
Another disruptive Alabama defender, Mathis has 44 total tackles and seven sacks this season. If Nick Saban’s defense wants to limit Georgia’s multi-faceted rushing attack, Mathis will be a key player. Mathis and the rest of Alabama’s front seven will likely be aggressive in run defense, as they try to force Bennett to beat them. The Bulldogs’ interior offensive linemen will need to play their best to keep Mathis out of the backfield.
Evan Neal, left tackle, #73
Alabama’s offensive line will need to play much better than it did against Auburn last week the Crimson Tide wants to beat Georgia. Neal is one of the leaders of the unit, a veteran of three seasons and 37 starts for Alabama and considered one of the top left tackle prospects for next year’s NFL Draft. Neal and the rest of the offensive line will need to play one of the unit’s best games of the season as they face Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith and the rest of Georgia’s talented front seven players. If they can give Young time to go through his progressions, they’ll give their quarterback a fighting chance against the Bulldogs’ defense.