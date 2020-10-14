Alabama head coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, the University of Alabama Athletic Association announced Wednesday.
In Saban’s absence, offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will “oversee preparations” for the upcoming game against Georgia in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, while Saban works from home. The Red & Black has not received any word on changes to Saturday's scheduled game.
Upon notification of Saban and Byrne’s positive results, the two immediately left Alabama’s facility to begin self-isolation at home. Saban, who is 68 years old, said in a statement from UAAA that he does not have any symptoms.
According to the statement, Saban and Byrne are the only positive tests at Alabama as of press time.
On Tuesday, Florida paused all football activities following 19 positive COVID-19 tests, resulting in the postponement of this Saturday’s matchup against LSU to Dec. 12. Vanderbilt and Missouri postponed its game this week as well due to an outbreak at Vanderbilt.
