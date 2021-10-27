The University of Georgia Athletic Association will launch a pilot system to allow the sale of alcohol in Stegeman Coliseum for 2021 men’s and women’s basketball games this season. Georgia will be the 11th school in the SEC to sell alcohol at athletic venues.
Different varieties of beer and seltzer will be provided at designated areas throughout the arena. Alcohol sales will end at the 12-minute media timeout in the second half for men’s basketball games. For women’s games, sales will stop at the end of the third quarter.
Sales will begin one hour before the announced start time. Customers are limited to two drinks per person, per transaction. Each purchase requires a valid government-issued ID.