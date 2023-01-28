The Bulldogs returned to their home court Thursday night with a comfortable 62-51 win over the Missouri Tigers.
Coming off the bench, senior guard Alisha Lewis took control of the Bulldog offense, dropping a season-high 18 points, shooting four-for-five from behind the arc and having a perfect night from the free throw line. The win snapped a three-loss streak for Georgia in conference play, bringing the Bulldogs’ record to 14-8 overall and 3-5 in the SEC.
“I think that as a team, we really like in practice worked on like, you know, finding our mojo, finding what’s been our struggle in games,” said fifth-year guard Diamond Battles. “I think we really been practicing, I mean, you're gonna win some and lose some, it’s just how you fight back.”
Coming into the game Missouri was ranked No. 3 in the SEC for 3-pointers made, but the Bulldogs held them to just 23% from 3-point range by controlling the tempo and using a fluid 3-2 defense in the halfcourt, forcing bad looks for Missouri guards all night long.
“We really worked on making sure we contested every shot they took,” said head coach Katie Abrahasom-Henderson. “Not just letting them take shots. I think the key to the game was Lauren Hansen not being able to score as much, we did a great job on her.”
Hansen finished with just five points for the Tigers, shooting only 2-for-11 from the field.
Per Georgia standard, Battles and fifth-year forward Brittney Smith anchored the starting lineup offensively, with Battles finishing with 12 points and six rebounds, and Smith chipping in 10 points and another six rebounds.
However, the bench contributed 31 of Georgia’s 62. Behind Lewis, freshman guard De’Mauri Flournoy dropped five points and an assist. Senior bigs Jordan Isaacs and Javyn Nicholson led the Bulldogs on the boards, adding nine and seven each.
“I think we were very disciplined on offense,” Lewis added. “We moved the ball really well and we were making a lot of shots this game.”
Shots were falling in Georgia’s favor for nearly all 40 minutes, as the Bulldog offense finished with a normally uncharacteristic 40% from the three, and 46% in field-goal shooting.
Missouri attempted to make a comeback in the fourth quarter, calling their final timeout of the game down 39-52, proceeding to go on a 9-0 run after. However, the clock backed the Tigers into a corner, forcing them to foul and put Lewis on the line, where she went six-for-six, sealing the 62-51 win.
Next, Georgia looks to host the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday, January 29 at 2:00 p.m.