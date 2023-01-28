Georgia senior guard Alisha Lewis (23), one of the Bulldogs' ten senior or fifth-year players on the team's fifteen-player roster, looks for an open pass in Georgia's loss to Ole Miss on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Stegeman Coliseum. The Bulldogs lost 66-58 to move to 13-6 on the season, while Ole Miss moved to 16-2. (Photo/Cassidy Hettesheimer, @cassidyhphotos)