Former Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker had all four counts of armed robbery with a firearm dropped on Monday by the Broward State Attorney’s Office in Florida.
Baker — the 2018 Jim Thorpe Award winner and a first-round NFL draft selection by the New York Giants — was initially charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault in Miramar, Florida, in May.
Following his original charges becoming public, Baker was placed on the NFL commissioner’s exempt list before his release by the Giants on Sept. 7. He’s currently a free agent.
“I’m very thankful for DeAndre and for that happening for him,” said Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Monday’s virtual press conference. “I hope he can get things straightened out.”
Baker’s charges were dropped because William Dean, a 50-year-old South Florida attorney, attempted to extort Baker into paying more than $266,000 to each of Dean’s clients — who claimed Baker had robbed them before recanting that claim — in the case. Baker could’ve faced a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison if convicted.
