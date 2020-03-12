The SEC announced on Thursday that conference sports events — including all Georgia sports events — will be suspended until March 30 due to increased concern over the spread of COVID-19.
This applies to all regular season contests in all sports on SEC campuses and SEC championship events scheduled through the end of March, according to the SEC’s statement. The policy also extends to the SEC men’s basketball tournament, which was canceled earlier Thursday morning.
The decision means No. 3 Georgia baseball’s series with No. 1 Florida in Gainesville from March 13-15, Georgia gymnastics’ final home meet on March 14, the SEC gymnastics championship in Duluth on March 21 and the SEC equestrian championship in Bishop from March 28-29 will all be canceled, in addition to all other SEC regular season events in baseball, softball, track and field, golf and tennis.
The SEC's decision does not apply to any teams or individuals in NCAA competitions, including the NCAA women’s swimming and diving national championships set to be held without spectators in Athens from March 18-21.
Other conferences, such as the ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and Big East, canceled their men’s basketball tournaments as well.
