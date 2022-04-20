After entering the transfer portal on April 10, sophomore offensive lineman Amarius Mims has decided to remain with Georgia instead of transferring.
Mims, a 6-7, 330 pound offensive tackle, was the No. 8 prospect in the country and the No. 3 tackle prospect in the class of 2021 according to 247Sports. Mims was not with the team for Saturday’s G-Day game, but was projected to be a top backup at both tackle spots.
He took a visit to Florida State while he was in the portal, and Miami was also seen as a contender for Mims’ services, but he will instead stay in Athens.
Mims played in eight games for the Bulldogs in 2021 but did not crack the starting lineup as a true freshman. With Jamaree Salyer off to the NFL, Mims will now have a clear path to more playing time as a primary backup to left tackle Broderick Jones and right tackle Warren McClendon.
Head coach Kirby Smart was asked about the transfer portal on Saturday and said it’s something that is beyond the coaching staff’s control.
“The guys that want to be here, we're going to coach them,” Smart said. “The guys that don't, then we're not going to chase after them. We can't. That's their determination. We're trying to create a culture of I want to be here and grow and get better. You come to Georgia, you get developed.”
Mims will likely be one injury away from starting on Georgia’s offensive line, and if he continues to improve he could push for a starting job regardless of the health of those ahead of him.