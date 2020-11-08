Game one of Georgia volleyball’s two-game series against Alabama on Saturday brought a 3-1 loss, but Sunday afternoon in Stegeman Coliseum granted the Bulldogs a 3-0 win over the Crimson Tide.
Georgia sophomore outside hitter Amber Stivrins led both matches of the series in kills, finishing with 35 total over the weekend.
"Amber is a beast. She’s someone who shows up every night,” head coach Tom Black said. “Her mentality is definitely something that we can build upon.”
In the first set, Stivrins kept the Bulldogs in the lead with 18 attacks and five kills. In the second set, Stivrins stayed in the lead with nine more attacks and three kills. By the time she finished the third set, Stivrins earned an additional 16 attacks and three kills.
Stivrins’ Saturday performance gave her a total of 48 attacks and 24 kills. She tallied fewer attacks and kills Sunday, where out of the 43 attacks, Stivrins had 11 kills. She also totaled five digs and a block Sunday, compared to her nine digs Saturday.
“Yesterday my attacking was a lot more productive than today points-wise, but today I was able to pass better, and that actually helped my team a lot more,” Stivrins said. “Having a more diverse offense helps us seal that win and give the blockers across from us a bit of trouble.”
Black was proud of the team’s improvement in passing this meet. He also noticed the other hitters stepping up, which relieved the pressure on Stivrins.
Outside hitters Mallory Hernandez and Kacie Evans stepped up and assisted Stivrins in achieving kills. Out of her 10 attacks, Hernandez earned the Bulldogs seven kills. Evans followed closely with 14 attacks and six kills.
“[Stivrins] had a really good offensive night last night, but struggled on serve receive,” Black said. “It was really impressive how she responded. She was a lot better on serve receive today, and she’s just going to keep getting better.”
