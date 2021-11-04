Defensive lineman Jordan Davis has quickly become a household name for Bulldog fans over the 2021 season. The senior is a mainstay on a Georgia defense that ranks atop the nation.
Davis stands at a tall 6-foot-6, 340 pounds, a size large enough to cover multiple gaps in the run game. Eight games into the season, Davis has two sacks and 20 total tackles. While he is known by many for his size and strength, those close to Davis know he is more than what he does on the football field.
Becoming himself
Davis went to high school at Mallard Creek, a school just outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. Despite his clear success in college, he was not always viewed as one of the top players in the country.
The senior was just a three-star recruit and the No. 29 defensive tackle in the country when Georgia recruited him, according to 247Sports. He had offers from other schools including Florida, Michigan and Miami, but in the end, chose the Bulldogs.
Davis’ high school head coach, Mike Palmieri, said that when Davis first joined the team he was shy, but that quickly changed.
“As he got more confidence as an individual, especially when it came to football, he was great,” Palmieri said. “He was upbeat, positive, kind of broke the ice a lot when tensions got high. Just an all-around teammate.”
Palmieri couldn’t praise Davis enough when talking about his influence on the team. Mallard Creek was successful when Davis was there, especially in his senior season. He was a part of the Mavericks’ defense that went to the 2017 4AA state championship game in North Carolina.
Davis helped push his high school team to a 14-1 record including three playoff wins before being knocked out by Wake Forest High School. Palmieri credited Davis’ leadership in helping push the team to success, but even more importantly praised the senior’s leadership off the field along the way.
“He just stayed so humble and was just really a leader as far as what he did on and off the field, which is very important,” Palmieri said. “The way he carried himself around the building … you know, the younger kids started to buy in.”
In high school, Palmieri saw Davis grow into a strong leader and the coach credits Davis’ mom, Shay Allen, with his humble attitude.
“I go back to him being humble. Jordan will never think he is better than anybody,” Palmieri said. “And I think that is a tribute to his mom and the way she raised him. She is a strong woman.”
Staying strong
College can be an influential place where people grow and go through change, some for the better and some for the worse. For Davis, it was about staying himself, and his teammates have taken notice of his humble but funny personality.
“Man, JD is awesome. He is probably one of the better dudes that I get to be around. He is just a good dude,” punter Jake Camarda said. “Any time you are around Jordan, I can almost guarantee you that he will be laughing about something. He is going to be laughing, he is going to be dancing, he is going to be doing something. That is just him.”
Consistency is something Davis had to work hard to find when he came to college. The defensive tackle admits he was scared when he first stepped onto campus, but once he got his footing, he was able to grow.
“I came to college scared. I was like, man, I don’t know what to expect. Everything seems so new and I’ve never been away from my mom for this long,” Davis said. “But then you start finding your way, start finding friends, [including] my roommates at the time, and you start getting comfortable.”
At the start of the 2021 season, Davis got the chance to return to his hometown when the Bulldogs took on then-No. 3 Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Davis dominated, grabbing three total tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss in the 10-3 win over the Tigers. He was part of a defensive performance that held Clemson to just 180 total yards throughout the game. After the game, Davis emphasized how great it felt to play in his hometown.
“It was amazing, honestly. Going home, even beforehand, the anticipation, it was exciting. Just going home with my team and being there with my teammates was fun,” Davis said. “I was like, whoa. It was surreal, crazy, and it’s crazy to think about even after the fact.”
As Davis and the Bulldogs find more success this season, Georgia fans can count on one thing: Davis will stay true to who he is and have fun doing it.