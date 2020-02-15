Redshirt junior Tucker Bradley has been quite the weapon in the lineup for the Bulldogs since his freshman season in 2017. That year, he led the team with a .314 batting average and proceeded to produce with a .299 batting average his sophomore season.
For good reason, Bradley began 2019 expecting to have a prominent role at the plate and in the outfield. After only three games against Dayton during opening weekend, however, his season was cut short.
In the fifth inning of Georgia’s final game of the series against the Flyers on Feb. 16, 2019, Bradley injured his shoulder while making a diving attempt to catch a ball hit to left field. He had 97 starts between his freshman and sophomore seasons but was forced to redshirt after going 2-for-9 at the plate throughout the series.
“It’s a blessing every day to get to come out here again,” Bradley said. “I missed the game so much when I was out, so getting the chance to come back out here and compete is just an unreal feeling.”
Georgia’s 7-6 victory against Richmond on Friday was Bradley’s first time back since the injury, and he finished going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. He continued his hot start on Saturday, going 3-for-4 with his first home run of the season and three RBIs.
Bradley’s home run came in the first inning following Cam Shepherd’s double in what was a tough start for Richmond’s starting pitcher Collin Lowe. When he walked up to the plate to begin the at-bat, Bradley planned to advance Shepherd in a completely different manner.
“My goal was to move [Shepherd] over by bunting,” Bradley said. “I tried the bunt but couldn’t get it down. Then I started looking for a ball on the inside [of the strike zone] that I could handle. Luckily, [Lowe] hung a changeup and I was able to do something with it.”
The home run to right field gave the Bulldogs early momentum and a 3-0 lead.
One inning later with two outs, Bradley walked up for his second plate appearance with redshirt sophomore Ben Anderson standing on third base. Bradley was clutch once again, recording an RBI single to right field to lengthen Georgia’s lead to 4-0.
Throughout his career, Bradley has spent the majority of his at-bats as the leadoff hitter in the lineup. In the first two games of Georgia’s 2020 season, he has found himself batting third.
Bradley reached base in multiple ways on Saturday. In the fourth inning, he was walked after a 3-2 pitch count with Shepherd on third base. In the sixth, Bradley reached first after laying down a bunt with two outs and nobody on base. A few moments later, to add additional value to his bunt, he stole second base.
Bradley’s reemergence to the lineup has shown tremendous value throughout the first two games, as he leads the team with five RBIs. With a number of different ways Bradley is able to attack pitchers, his value is likely to stay.
“Tucker Bradley is not your prototypical three-hole hitter,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “He loves to bunt. That’s just a part of his game. But he [also] has a lot of pop in his bat. He’s got free rein to play [anything]. He’s really experienced and a high baseball IQ kid.”
