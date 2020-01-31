Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards is not Dwyane Wade, and head coach Tom Crean is not trying to mold him into that.
Edwards is a special talent. Instead of trying to become a former star, he chooses to take aspects of their games and build upon them. Likely a one-and-done at Georgia, Edwards is one of the most talented — and unique — freshmen Crean has ever seen, at just 18 years old.
“I haven’t coached guys with that talent level at that age,” Crean said. “I’ve coached guys that have had a lot of talent, but they didn’t initially have it at 18.”
Edwards was viewed among the nation’s top talent coming out of Holy Spirit Preparatory school in Atlanta. He has not been a disappointment and is the highest-scoring freshman at 18.9 points per game.
Despite an impressive statistical resume, Edwards still has a way to go in terms of his development, but he possesses the tools to approach the heights of past Crean-coached players.
Both Wade and former Indiana standout Victor Oladipo spent two and three years, respectively, at the collegiate level.
Edwards, in 30.8 minutes per game, holds averages of 18.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals. Wade, in 30.7 minutes per game, averaged 19.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals over his two-year career at Marquette.
Scoring is not an issue for Edwards. It wasn’t for Wade. Where the two differ is nearly unrelated to offense altogether.
Wade is the NBA’s best shot-blocking shooting guard of all time. In his final professional season, Wade passed Michael Jordan for most blocks at the position. He retired with 885 career rejections.
In his two seasons (65 games) at Marquette, Wade amassed 79 blocked shots. Edwards, through 20 games, has nine blocks.
Although it may not show up on the stat sheet, Edwards has still shown he can be a strong defensive presence, being tasked with guarding some of the SEC’s best scorers.
An added benefit of Crean having coached such successful players in the past is he knows exactly what to look for and how to find areas his athletes can improve on.
“There's certain things that you see that I think that the benefit of me coaching them is having an idea of what it should look like with him,” Crean said after Georgia's win over Georgia Tech on Nov. 20. “Where he should be going with it, what should be coming next, those type of things.”
Georgia has found it difficult to compete with the major powers in college basketball in terms of recruiting. Prior to Edwards, the most decorated recruit the Bulldogs had brought in was Los Angeles Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Crean is adamant about fit in his recruiting process, and that led him to one of his best efforts in Edwards. Crean said he expects to stack strong classes of recruits in the future predicated on fit, with 2019-20 as an example.
“We want to keep making sure that we're not only adding need but we're adding talent while making sure to get caught up in what doesn’t fit,” Crean said prior to the start of the season. “Anthony Edwards fits. He fits a lot of things for Georgia. He is hungry, he has a desire to get better, all those types of things.”
