The Jacksonville Jaguars added to their secondary with the first pick of the second round in this year’s NFL draft, selecting former Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell.
Campbell was the second former Bulldog taken after Eric Stokes was drafted 29th overall to the Green Bay Packers.
Campbell was the Jaguars’ third pick in the draft after taking former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne in the first round.
“Tyson has played inside, he’s played outside,” said Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke in a virtual press conference. “He’s a contact player [and] he loves to blitz.”
While Campbell was the only cornerback the Jaguars selected during this year’s draft, he will join former Bulldog cornerback DJ Daniel in Jacksonville. Daniel signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jaguars on May 1.
Campbell will also join former Georgia wide receiver Terry Godwin who joined Jacksonville after being drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the 2019 NFL draft.
The Jaguars finished last season with one of the worst defenses in the league, allowing 6,683 total yards, which was second worst in the NFL. Of those total yards, 4,231 came in the passing game.
Campbell will combine with former Florida cornerback CJ Henderson, who the Jaguars selected ninth overall in the 2020 draft. In his first year in the NFL, Henderson started in eight games and earned one interception and forced one fumble. Henderson missed the remainder of the season with a groin injury.
Both cornerbacks are evidence of Jacksonville trying to improve its struggling defense from previous seasons. The Jaguars are also signing players in free agency to upgrade its passing defense.
Prior to the draft, the Jaguars signed Shaquill Griffin to a three-year contract worth $14.8 million per year, making Griffin the seventh-highest paid cornerback in the NFL. Griffin spent four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before going to Jacksonville.
Before being drafted, Campbell spent three seasons at cornerback for Georgia after playing safety in high school. He finished his college career with one career interception and one forced fumble.
At his pro day, Campbell ran two unofficial 40-yard dash times of 4.34 and 4.39 seconds. He was ranked as the No. 108 overall prospect, according to Pro Football Focus’ draft rankings.
The Jaguars finished last season as one of the worst defenses in the NFL. By selecting Campbell, Jacksonville’s cornerback room adds much needed depth as it tries to improve from its recent struggles.