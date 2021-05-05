With their first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers added to their secondary by selecting former Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes at No. 29 overall.
The pick continued Green Bay’s tradition of drafting defensive players in the first round, nine of its last 10 first-round selections have been defensive players.
Stokes became the first of nine Bulldogs selected in this year’s draft, which sets a new program record. He was the last of five cornerbacks selected in the first round.
“We certainly needed to add to [the cornerback] room,” said Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst in a virtual call with media. “As we were going through the process today, he was kind of sticking out like a sore thumb on our board.”
In his pro day, Stokes impressed scouts with an unofficial time of 4.25 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He entered the draft as the No. 71 overall player in the draft and the No. 10 cornerback according to ESPN’s 2021 NFL Draft Player Rankings.
Stokes will join former Appalachian State cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, who the Packers selected 178th overall. Both Stokes and Jean-Charles will add to a cornerback group whose future in Green Bay is uncertain with multiple contracts expiring in the near future.
Of the 11 cornerbacks currently listed on the Packers’ roster, seven contracts are set to expire after the upcoming season. Stokes and Jean-Charles are the only cornerbacks with contracts extending beyond 2023.
Green Bay earned 11 interceptions last season with Darnell Savage leading the team with four. The Packers’ passing defense was one of the best in the NFL last season, allowing 3,539 yards in the season which ranked seventh in the league.
During his three years at Georgia, Stokes became a regular starter in his second season with the Bulldogs. He started in 13 of 14 games and led the team with nine pass breakups, with a sack and forced fumble against Tennessee in 2019.
In 2020, Stokes started at cornerback in every regular-season game for the Bulldogs. He led the team with four interceptions, which was the second-highest total in the SEC.
Green Bay’s cornerback room is crowded for the short term with many players on one-year contracts extending through next season. This gives time for Stokes to sit under players who have spent time in the league while also not having to wait long to make an impact on the field.
Stokes joins one of the best defenses in the NFL in his first season. With so many of the Packers’ secondary future uncertain, Stokes could be the cornerback of the future in Green Bay.