Former Georgia defensive tackle Tyler Clark signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent shortly after the conclusion of the NFL draft.
Clark was an on-the-verge draft choice, as he was projected by some NFL draft experts to go in the later rounds. He joins wide receiver A.J. Green, defensive tackle Geno Atkins and safety Shawn Williams as former Bulldogs on the Bengals roster.
The Bengals signed one other defensive tackle after the draft concluded in Kansas State’s Trey Dishon after not selecting one throughout the entire draft. Clark will also compete with defensive tackles Freedom Akinmoladun, Ryan Glasgow, Josh Tupou, Renell Wren and D.J. Reader for a spot on the roster and playing time as the season progresses.
Cincinnati used a three-tackle defensive scheme often last season, so that could bode well for Clark’s chances at earning a roster spot.
Clark started 35 games throughout his final three seasons at Georgia. He finished his four-year Georgia career with 119 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.
He earned second-team All-SEC honors last season after finishing with 26 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. As one of the more consistent producers on Georgia’s defense, it was surprising that he didn’t receive an invitation to this year’s NFL combine. The cancellation of Georgia’s pro day also could’ve hindered Clark’s draft chances.
The Bengals finished last season as the lowest-ranked rush defense in the NFL, giving up 2,382 rushing yards for the season with an average of 4.7 yards per attempt. That could’ve been a strong reason the Bengals chose to pursue Clark since he was used in Georgia’s defense as primarily a run-stopper and as someone who consistently clogged up the interior part of the line of scrimmage.
Clark will need to improve his pad level and his pass-rushing abilities if he’s going to earn consistent playing time in the NFL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.