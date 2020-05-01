The Tennessee Titans finished third in the NFL in rushing last season with 2,223 total yards and 5.0 yards per carry. The Titans also were only one win away from making their first Super Bowl appearance in 20 years, much of which can be attributed to running back Derrick Henry.
The Titans selected Georgia’s former offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson with the 29th overall pick in last week’s NFL draft to help progress their rushing attack. Wilson was Georgia’s second first-rounder to be selected. He was also the second offensive tackle selected in a draft class filled with skilled run-blocking tackles.
Tennessee showed commitment to its style under head coach Mike Vrabel by selecting a player to fit its current system. Wilson hopes to contribute to the Titans’ offensive schemes.
"I know it's a team with a great culture," Wilson told TennesseeTitans.com. "They want to win, they do win. They like to run the ball and pound people, and they throw the ball as well. I am just happy to be a part of the [Titans] family.”
Titans former offensive tackle Jack Conklin signed with the Cleveland Browns on March 16, which left the Titans with an opening. Titans general manager Jon Robinson said he anticipates competition between Wilson and veteran Dennis Kelly at right tackle.
At Georgia, Wilson played on 95% of Georgia's offensive snaps in eight SEC games in 2018 and earned a spot on the Football Writers Association of America’s freshman All-American team. He featured in 11 games in 2019 and played every offensive snap against Kentucky, Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M. He was named to the 2019 All-SEC second team in his final season with the Bulldogs.
One of the Titans major attractions to Wilson is his size. According to the mockdraftable.com database, Wilson measured in the 97th percentile for weight against all offensive tackles at the combine. His 35.5-inch arms listed in the 93rd percentile and his 10.25-inch hands landed him in the 70th percentile.
"[Wilson's] a big man and he's a tough guy to get out of the way of," Robinson said to Nashville media after the first round on April 23. "He has excellent power to move the line of scrimmage in the run game and he is tough to get around in the pass game. … He has some things he has to work on, but we really, really like the upside of this guy.”
