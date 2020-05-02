Former Georgia guard Solomon Kindley was the third Bulldog offensive lineman to be selected in last week’s NFL draft. The Miami Dolphins traded the 136th and 141st picks to move near the top of the fourth round and selected Kindley with the 111th pick.
The Dolphins used their first selection to draft former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as the fifth overall pick. Kindley faced Tagovailoa in a national championship game, and now bears the responsibility to help protect him in the pocket.
Travis Wingfield from miamidolphins.com highlighted Kindley’s potential to fit the Dolphins as a successful combo blocker. His large frame and density allows him to drive and attack the run game while firmly dropping the anchor in pass protection.
Kindley was an essential part of Georgia’s offensive line success. He moved to left guard in 2018 where he started each of the last two seasons after playing on the right side early in his career. Kindley started 32 games during his career at Georgia. He was voted onto the coaches’ freshman All-SEC team in 2017 and was voted onto the preseason All-SEC second team in 2019.
"[The Dolphins] are getting a hard worker," Kindley told the Drive Time Podcast on April 29. "They are getting a person that's going to do whatever it takes to get on the field, whatever it takes in the locker room to become the best player I can become. They're getting a great leader, a person off the field that keeps everything under control and a good character that's going to try to help the community as much as I can."
Miami’s offensive line struggled to form a solid identity in 2019. The Dolphins’ 2020 draft performance added powerful reinforcements and began the formation of a brand new unit up front.
The Dolphins selected two other offensive lineman in addition to Kindley in Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt. The Dolphins head coach Brian Flores felt confident about making trades to bring in a force like Kindley to protect Tagovailoa and the 2019 starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.
“He’s full of energy, full of enthusiasm, and loves to play the game,” Flores told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on April 25. “He’s a physical guy — that’s the one thing that stands out. You get the feeling that he enjoys the physical part of the game.”
