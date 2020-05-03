Former Georgia tight-end Charlie Woerner was selected with the 190th pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He was the 10th tight end off the board in the draft and the sixth Bulldog selected.
Woerner is one of three former Georgia tight ends in the NFL. He is joined in the league by fellow rookie Eli Wolf, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. Isaac Nauta was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions.
San Francisco went offense-heavy in this year’s draft. The 49ers selected two receivers, an offensive tackle and a tight end. George Kittle heads the tight end depth chart for the 49ers, who advanced to their second Super Bowl since 2013 this season.
The addition of Woerner brings the 49ers’ tight end total to five before training camp, but Ross Dwelley is the only player other than Kittle with more than one year of NFL experience. San Francisco added depth at a skill position with a player who is willing to fill any role necessary.
“I kind of see myself as a do-it-all guy, a guy who can do anything and really just going to do what the team asks me to do,” Woerner told San Francisco media in his post-draft video interview. “That’s what I did at Georgia and just want to do whatever it takes to win a ball game.”
Woerner caught 34 passes for 376 yards and one touchdown in his four years at Georgia. He was a good blocker but struggled to become much of a receiving threat with nine catches in his sophomore and senior seasons and 11 his junior year.
San Francisco is a zone-heavy run offense that often uses multiple tight ends. Play-action passes open up gaps for tight ends to find receiving lanes in the offense, where Kittle flourished in 2019. Woerner fits the mold that general manager John Lynch looks for in tight ends.
Woerner was part of a Georgia team that won 11 or more games in its last three seasons. He moved from one winning culture to another in San Francisco, which revitalized itself in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s third year.
“I’m looking forward to joining a winning football team. To learn [and] become a better football player,” Woerner told San Francisco media. “I know they are a great, on the rise team. I mean, they just played in the Super Bowl and I am super pumped to go out there and do anything the team asks me to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.