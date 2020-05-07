The New York Jets signed former Georgia wide receiver Lawrence Cager to a free-agent contract following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft. Cager went undrafted after speculation he would be selected in the later rounds.
New York has one other former Bulldog on the roster in 2016 NFL draftee Jordan Jenkins.
Cager’s lone season at Georgia came to a premature end when he suffered an ankle injury in practice on Nov. 27. He spent four years at Miami as an undergrad before joining the Bulldogs as a graduate transfer.
Prior to his injury, Cager emerged as quarterback Jake Fromm’s No. 1 target. He had 33 receptions for 476 yards in nine games last season. Cager was third on the team with four receiving touchdowns and had a season-long reception of 52 yards.
The Jets have nine wide receivers on their roster with the addition of Cager. The 6-foot-5 former Bulldog stands out among that group without having taken the field as he is New York’s tallest receiver by two inches.
Cager’s physical, imposing style of play could be a valuable addition to an offense that lacks explosiveness. Should he make the team, his role will be similar to where Demaryius Thomas fit in with last season’s Jets.
New York lost one of quarterback Sam Darnold’s favorite targets, Robby Anderson, to Carolina in free agency. Anderson, like Cager, was signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2016 NFL Draft and emerged quickly as a threat in the passing game. He had 42 receptions for 587 yards as a rookie.
The Jets are looking at an overhaul of their receiving corps with the addition of multiple new targets. Breshad Perriman was signed after an eye-opening season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New York also signed former first-round pick Josh Doctson and drafted Denzel Mims out of Baylor.
Cager is in the final stages of the recovery process from a broken ankle and is locked in on his mental preparation with an opportunity to latch onto an NFL team.
“It’s a mental game right now,” Cager said at the NFL combine. “You’re not able to train. You’re not able to do everything that you’ve envisioned at the end of the season that you wanted to do, preparing for the combine and draft. So really, it’s all mental, as well as physical.”
