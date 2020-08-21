If the SEC can sustain its scheduled fall football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia’s postseason chances could be decided by mid-November.

Bookended by Arkansas on Sept. 26 and Vanderbilt on Dec. 5, the two last-place teams in the SEC West and East last year respectively, the Bulldogs’ revised schedule stacks competition on the front end. Georgia enters this season ranked No. 4 by USA Today’s Amway Coaches Poll and has three other top-11 teams waiting in its first six games.

A new beginning

Originally, head coach Kirby Smart had agreed to play Virginia in the Sept. 7 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Hosted in Atlanta, the game was an FBS appetizer before Georgia went home to play East Tennessee State, which finished 3-9 overall in 2019 and at the bottom of the FCS’s Southern Conference.

Those season openers, both scrapped by the SEC’s decision to alter to a 10-game, conference-only schedule, offered a cushion for Georgia’s young offense and its first-year coordinator Todd Monken to get comfortable ahead of SEC play, which would have opened against Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

While Smart likely isn’t losing sleep over an extra week to prepare for the Crimson Tide, the newly-scheduled trio of Arkansas, Auburn and Tennessee leading up to the Tuscaloosa trip presents more of a hurdle.

October — The gauntlet

Rather than a week-six bout sandwiched between Vanderbilt and Missouri, Georgia-Auburn was bumped to Oct. 3.

By then, if not sooner, the effects of campus reopenings and SEC quarantine procedures on personnel will be clearer.

In 2019, the Bulldogs were the third-ranked SEC competitor to hand Auburn a loss, and as it enters this season No. 11 in the country according to the preseason Coaches Poll, a win in Athens is just what head coach Gus Malzahn and the Tigers need to re-emerge into the national conversation.

Following Auburn, Georgia will hold its second of four home games this season against Tennessee. Georgia beat the Volunteers 43-14 last season in Knoxville, but with its game-three position between Auburn and Alabama, Tennessee threatens to slide under the Bulldogs’ radar.

In line with last year, however, if Georgia can win in Jacksonville, a single SEC East loss wouldn’t necessarily cost a trip to the conference finale.

Georgia will hit the road again on Oct. 17 to meet Alabama, ranked one spot ahead of Georgia at No. 3 by the preseason Coaches Poll. The SEC East-West rivals haven’t competed in the regular season since 2015 when the Crimson Tide dominated from start to finish in a 38-10 victory in Athens.

Similar to Tennessee, Georgia’s away game against Kentucky on Oct. 24 could catch the Bulldogs off guard. At 8-5 last season and with a veteran offense, the Wildcats are an SEC sleeper that would be dangerous to overlook. However, with Florida on the other side of an Oct. 31 bye, Georgia won’t have a split-focus when they roll into Lexington to close out the first half of their season.

With two top-tier SEC West opponents and two sneaky SEC East foes in October, Georgia’s conference position and playoff potential will nearly be set at the midway point. But one tall hurdle still awaits in November.

November — Over the hill, almost

Before Georgia can hit the home stretch against recent SEC middleweights Missouri, Mississippi State and South Carolina, Smart and the Bulldogs have to tackle Florida in Jacksonville on Nov. 7.

Ranked No. 8 on the preseason Coaches Poll, Florida will look to secure the SEC East title a year and five days after Georgia’s 24-17 win kept the Gators out of SEC championship contention.

Georgia’s final four contests will be split at home and on the road, beginning with a trip to Columbia, Missouri on Nov. 14. The Bulldogs shut out Missouri at home last season 27-0.

A week later Mississippi State will compete in Athens for the first time since 2017. The Bulldogs from Starkville finished 6-7 last year and ranked No. 73 and No. 70 in the country in total offense and defense respectively.

The Gamecocks close out Georgia’s November slate of competition. After falling to South Carolina in an Oct. 12 double-overtime upset last fall, Georgia has to watch for slipups once its schedule lightens.

If SEC football lasts until December, the Bulldogs will play Vanderbilt two weeks before the Dec. 19 SEC championship game.

In a season of unknowns, a lot can change ahead of Sept. 26. While traditional analysis offers a glimpse at what lies ahead this fall, upended lineups and gameplans due to COVID-19 complications have the potential to put even the heaviest mismatches up for grabs.