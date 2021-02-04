Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, will host Georgia women’s basketball and a familiar face to the Alabama program Thursday night.
Head coach Joni Taylor — who’s coached the Bulldogs since 2015 — played for the Crimson Tide from 1997-2001. Georgia has traveled to Tuscaloosa three times since Taylor took over as head coach, winning the last two contests.
As a two-year starting Forward, Taylor scored 716 points, grabbed 555 rebounds, and blocked 103 shots, resembling current Bulldog Jenna Staiti. Taylor sits at No. 4 on Alabama’s list of all-time leaders in blocks, contributing to four teams that reached postseason play.
One year after her Alabama playing career, Taylor landed three-year stints as an assistant coach at Troy in 2002 and Louisiana Tech in 2005 before becoming an associate head coach at Alabama in 2008.
But coaching was never on the docket for Taylor’s future, it was teaching instead.
“I was going to teach two years, become a high school counselor, and be a Christian counselor on the weekends,” Taylor said. “That's what I wanted to do, I still say that I do that every day.”
During her time student-teaching, Taylor had one year left and was required as a student-athlete to put in 20 hours working for Alabama’s athletic department. In the same year, Taylor’s former assistant head coach Mike Murphy got a job at Troy and knew exactly who he wanted to work alongside him.
A random phone call from Murphy shortly after prompted the start of Taylor’s coaching career.
“He called me up and said, ‘I just got the job at Troy University and want you to be my recruiting coordinator,’” Taylor said. “I was like ‘Woah’ … I was kind of thinking about coaching, I thought it was a pretty cool thing, but that was a huge deal.”
At 22 years old, Taylor secured her first job as a recruiting coordinator.
“I am not perfect by any means, now or then,” Taylor said. “I try to do the right thing and you never know when somebody is going to be in a position to help you in your own career. This was a man who has been an assistant coach for 16 years on the men’s and women’s side combined, and his first opportunity he asked a young buck like me who has no idea what the heck I was doing.”
It was Murphy’s faith in Taylor that inspired her to lead the Bulldogs the same way. Assistant coach Karen Lange said Taylor has gone above and beyond to implement Murphy’s legacy.
“Joni is just a very personable person, she expects the most out of you, she challenges you, she pushes you, but behind all of that is that pat on the back and encouragement,” Lange said. “A major part of why we continue to go in the right direction here is because of Joni and really her management of people.”
Freshman and Alabama native Sarah Ashlee Barker also has ties with Crimson Tide athletics as she is the product of former quarterback, Jay Barker, and the sibling to Braxton Barker, current backup quarterback.
Now a coach for six years, Taylor is reminded of her legacy at Coleman Coliseum every time Georgia plays against Alabama. The mindset, though, remains the same.
“It’s always special to see people who helped shape you as a young adult and have some form of impact on who you became,” Taylor said. “In terms of getting the feels, I’ve gotten so used to it that once we get on the bus, it’s a road trip. It’s a business trip.”