Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops started off a Wednesday virtual press conference by throwing a wrench in Georgia’s defensive game plan.
Stoops announced that Terry Wilson, the Wildcats’ senior quarterback who started the first five games of the season, won’t face Georgia this week as he nurses a wrist injury suffered at some point during the Wildcats’ recent 20-10 loss at Missouri.
Instead, Saturday’s Georgia-Kentucky game will showcase the first career start for Joey Gatewood — the Wildcats’ redshirt sophomore Auburn transfer with seven career completions on 13 career attempts (good for two touchdowns) and 40 career rushing attempts for 210 yards across both SEC teams.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart doesn’t have much to work with on Gatewood. Smart said the Bulldogs recruited him out of high school in 2018 and that he was a good decision maker who throws the ball well, but he also recognized there were plenty of unknowns.
“It’s hard to tell from the body of work you’ve got on Gatewood,” Smart said in a Wednesday conference call hours before the Wilson injury news. “I think you got to go back on his history in high school, Auburn, and look at everything.”
He’s right. Nobody has seen much of Gatewood in college – and especially not in Lexington, Kentucky.
Back in high school, Gatewood led Bartram Trail in Jacksonville, Florida, to Florida Class 7-A finals, passing for 1,468 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushing for 1,100 yards and 16 scores as a senior. Gatewood was a 247Sports Composite four-star dual threat quarterback, the highest-rated of Auburn’s 2018 recruiting class, redshirted his first year with the Tigers and was beat out by Bo Nix for the starting job in 2019.
Gatewood played in seven of Auburn’s first eight games last season before announcing his intent to transfer in October 2019 and deciding on Kentucky in December. At Auburn, Gatewood didn’t see much meaningful playing time, rushing for 148 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries and going 5 of 7 in the air for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
Gatewood’s waiver for immediate eligibility at Kentucky wasn’t approved until after the first week of the 2020 season, which, ironically, began with a Kentucky loss at Auburn. Behind Wilson, Gatewood hasn’t seen much of the field this year, either, completing 2 of his 8 passes for 18 yards and rushing for 34 yards on eight rushes in three games.
Gatewood’s stats indicate he’s a threat on the ground, which Smart said would be an issue with either Wilson or Gatewood under center. The same problem came up last year when Georgia faced former Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden, who rushed for 99 yards on 17 carries against the Bulldogs in 2019. Smart gives much of the credit to Kentucky’s physical front.
“When you go back and watch our last couple years [of] games against them, just us individually, their offensive line is extremely physical, and we haven’t tackled well,” Smart said in a Monday virtual press conference. “Both of those quarterbacks present issues in terms of [containment], how you play people outside when you are playing against them.”
While Gatewood doesn’t have a ton of reps for the Georgia defense to analyze, he and Wilson do share a similar dual-threat style that capitalizes on strong runs. Through the first five games of this year, Wilson rushed for 251 yards on 61 carries and three touchdowns.
Both Smart and Stoops noted the main difference between Wilson and Gatewood is their running style. Wilson, 6-foot-3 and 202 pounds, is quicker, Stoops said, but Gatewood, 6-foot-5 and 221 pounds, is powerful.
“[Gatewood] is obviously a little bigger, more of a physical presence [and] probably more of an inside runner versus Terry, who can run inside but has a little more speed on the perimeter,” Smart said on Wednesday. “It’s horizontal versus vertical runners.”
Now that Wilson has been ruled out, Stoops said he’s confident with Gatewood starting. His main concerns are Gatewood’s comfort level with progressions, but he doesn’t plan to “drastically change” the game plan.
“This week, Joey’s the starter, and he has the keys,” Stoops said. “He’s the starting quarterback, but you never know how things are going to go throughout the game. … I anticipate Joey going out there and playing well.”
