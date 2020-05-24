Georgia men’s golf competed twice in 2020 following a two-win fall season that featured four top-four finishes in five outings. In the ten weeks since their last college tournament, three of the team’s four seniors have decided to return to the course for the 2020-21 season. As head coach Chris Haack said that Georgia’s six spots at each event will be always be filled by the lowest shooter, returning experience could present a challenge for fringe starters to make appearances next season. Here’s what the returning seniors bring back to the links, and what the team loses with the departure of redshirt senior Calum Masters:
Spencer Ralston
When the NCAAs were canceled in March, Ralston was competing in a Canadian PGA Tour qualifier in Dothan, Alabama. As the only senior to compete in all seven of the team’s 2019-2020 events, Ralston landed in the top-10 twice. He had to retool his plan to turn pro once the postseason ended in late May, and he ultimately decided to bide his time and return for a fifth year at Georgia. Ralston opened the season with a team-third 7-under 209 at the Carmel Cup, shooting a 2-under 70 in the first and third rounds and staying three under in the second. Again third on the team, Ralston placed eighth at the Crooked Stick Invitational, helping the Bulldogs to a title with their three-day, 3-over 867 performance, one shot lower than Vanderbilt in second. As for his professional career, Ralston was qualified for the PGA’s 2020 RBC Heritage tournament, which remains canceled. For now, the 2020-2021 season offers more promise than the dry pro tour.
Trevor Philips
The senior out of Inman, South Carolina was slow out of the gate, shooting a season high 11-over 227 at the Carmel Cup. At the Ka’anapali Collegiate Classic in Maui two months later, he finished tied for a team-second, tournament-twelfth eight-under 205. His 7-under 65 in the first round was a career-best and tied for the top round of the tournament. In his two appearances this season, Philips was out-shot by his younger brother, sophomore Trent Philips who finished among the top 14 scores at four of his seven tournaments. Head coach Chris Haack said the duo had a complimentary skill set. He likened the combination of Trent’s short game with Trevor’s driving showmanship to the PGA’s Dustin Johnson.
Will Chandler
Chandler appeared in the Bulldogs tournament lineup four times in 2019-2020. His season-best twelfth-place finish at the Puerto Rico Classic was second on the team. He failed to break the top-38 in either his season debut or finale, finishing second to last with a team-high 24-over 240 at the Southern Highlands Collegiate and leaving room for improvement in his final year.
Calum Masters
The 23-year-old Masters will spend only one season in Athens after transferring from Troy University for the 2019-2020 campaign. A redshirt senior from Headland, Alabama, he made appearances in all five of the team’s fall events, including a second-place 5-under 211 performance at the Crooked Stick Invitational to lead the team to victory. He was unable to break the top-27 in any other tournament, including the Las Vegas sendoff, but his absence may provide a better opportunity for one of his teammates to prove his chops in the fall.
Adrian Godoy contributed to this article.
