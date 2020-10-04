Even without its preseason All-American safety Richard LeCounte for nearly two and a half quarters of play, No. 4 Georgia kept No. 7 Auburn and its star-studded trio of receivers out of the end zone in a dominant 27-6 victory on Saturday.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix had a night to forget as the Bulldogs were repeatedly able to apply pressure in the pocket, forcing the sophomore quarterback to scramble or throw to a group of receivers that struggled to create separation for much of the evening.
Nix finished 21 of 41 through the air for 177 yards and one interception. Auburn wide receivers Anthony Schwartz and Seth Williams were never able to get into a rhythm, as the duo finished with a combined 11 receptions for 91 yards.
“I thought [the secondary] did a good job,” head coach Kirby Smart said in a virtual postgame press conference. “I thought we made some plays on 50-50 balls, and then we lost some 50-50 balls. … But I was proud of our secondary and the way they played.”
LeCounte was disqualified after a targeting penalty called on third-and-13 which granted Auburn an automatic first down in its only trip to the red zone of the first half. In came defensive back Chris Smith, and Georgia proceeded with its next man up mantra.
“We practice with a lot of guys every week so, once one player goes down, the next player is ready to come in and work,” redshirt junior outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari said in a virtual postgame press conference.
Fortunately for Georgia, LeCounte’s disqualification came in the first half, meaning he can suit up to play next Saturday at home against Tennessee.
Georgia’s secondary didn’t finish with another three-interception outing like against Arkansas, but Nix was riding a streak of 218 consecutive passes without an interception, which was the second-most in the country behind Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Senior Mark Webb put an end to Nix’s streak on a fourth-and-12 desperation throw intended for Schwartz to end the third quarter. The interception was Webb’s first in his career.
Junior cornerback Tyson Campbell proved to be up to the challenge of matching against the 6-foot-3 Williams, who caught two touchdowns in Auburn’s season opener against Kentucky. Nix tried to go to Williams twice with Campbell in coverage nearing the end of the third quarter — neither time did the ball find Williams’ hands.
Campbell’s performance didn’t necessarily fill up the stat sheet — he finished with just three tackles and a pass breakup — but he received plenty of praise by others after the game.
“You know that [Campbell] is gonna come in, work hard and do everything that he’s supposed to do,” Ojulari said. “He came out there and balled. He did his thing.”
