Anthony Edwards sealed the deal for the Georgia men's basketball team with under three seconds remaining in its final game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The score was tied 77-77 when the freshman sank a 3-point jumper from the top right side of the key to propel the Bulldogs to a 80-77 win over Chaminade.
Despite falling quiet with scoring for a couple of games leading up to the invitational, Edwards once again led the team Wednesday night with 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists. However, Edwards also led the Bulldogs in turnovers, committing five against Chaminade.
Junior Rayshaun Hammonds picked up his fourth career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Hammonds also had a double-double at home against Delaware State on Nov. 15.
“We said yesterday, and I knew they wouldn’t believe me, that today would be the hardest game of the year,” Georgia Head Coach Tom Crean said. “To come away from that game yesterday, with the comeback and the emotion and have to turn around and find a way to win the next day.”
Georgia's largest lead in the first half was eight points due to a scoring run by Edwards. The Bulldogs were up by one when Edwards went on a seven-point spree to extend the lead to 36-28. Despite the run, Chaminade cut Georgia’s lead to one heading into halftime.
Georgia faced its largest deficit of the second half with 14:01 left to play when Kendall Small made a free throw to extend the score to 54-49. Georgia worked back to a 69-60 lead with 8:33 left to play, and from there it was a back-and-forth game until Edwards sunk the game-winning three in the last few seconds.
The Wednesday night win concluded the Bulldogs’ appearance in the 2019 Maui Jim Maui invitational, and they will travel back home to Athens to host North Carolina Central on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.
