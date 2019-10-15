Ahead of Wednesday’s SEC Media Days for men’s basketball, and Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards was named to the preseason All-SEC first team for the 2019-20 season.
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard was named alongside Florida’s Kerry Blackshear, Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans, Ole Miss’s Breein Tyree and Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry. Edwards was also among the 20 college players named to the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award watchlist.
Preseason predictions were also released, and Georgia was projected to finish in ninth out of 14 SEC teams in the 2019-20 season.
The Bulldogs were listed ahead of Vanderbilt, Missouri, Texas A&M, Arkansas and South Carolina. Kentucky and Florida were listed as the top two teams in the conference.
Georgia finished 11-21 and 2-16 in the SEC in Tom Crean’s inaugural season as head coach and only finished ahead of Vanderbilt in the conference. Now, the Bulldogs are welcoming 10 new players — including nine freshmen — highlighted by the No. 2 recruit in the country, Edwards.
Georgia starts its season with two exhibition games on Oct. 18 and Oct. 25, then the regular season starts at Stegeman Coliseum on Nov. 5 against Western Carolina.
