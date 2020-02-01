Anthony Edwards’ second consecutive double-double and strong showing in the rebounding department allowed the Georgia men’s basketball team to take down Texas A&M 63-48 on Saturday.
Edwards grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds, coming off the Missouri game where he had 10. Georgia has struggled with rebounding throughout the season, but Edwards is focused on doing his share of the work and then some.
“In practice we did a lot of boxing-out drills, so I just told the bigs to box-out [Josh Nebo] and I will go get the rebound,” Edwards said. “I put it upon myself to try to grab every rebound that I could.”
Edwards’ 15 boards is the most by a Georgia player this season, surpassing the 14 rebounds Rayshaun Hammonds picked up against Delaware State.
Georgia accumulated 44 rebounds in the game with 15 on the offensive end. That is the most in a single game since Dec. 4 against North Carolina Central.
Rebounding led to scoring for Edwards against Texas A&M. He scored 29 points, many of which were on the fast break coming out of his own defensive boards.
At an important time in the game, Edwards hauled in a rebound off a missed Texas A&M 3-point shot, ran the break and found Tye Fagan for a made Georgia 3-pointer. The Bulldogs swung momentum with plays just like that one throughout the game, and these started off of Edwards’ rebounding.
Of Georgia’s 44 rebounds, Edwards was responsible for 34.1% of the Bulldogs’ total. That is a massive share for just one player — especially a guard.
For context, the best rebounder in the NBA, Andre Drummond of the Detroit Pistons, averages a 37.1% share of his team’s boards this season.
Rebounding is not necessarily always a one-man show. It is a team effort, so both Edwards and head coach Tom Crean are more focused on the teamwork aspect of rebounding.
“It is not like we don’t work on rebounding every day,” Crean said. “You may not get the ball, but you have to block out.”
In regards to his statistical feat, Edwards said he is thankful for his teammates, and they are trying to focus on playing together.
Prior to Saturday’s game, Edwards averaged 4.7 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs’ leading rebounder was Hammonds with 7.8. Georgia has lacked a consistent presence on the boards this season, and that has proved devastating in conference play.
Crean said he is losing patience coaching his team to rebound effectively and that he slashed players’ minutes in the second half of Saturday’s game because of it.
But Crean was more than satisfied with the performance of Edwards and knows Georgia will need more of it going forward in the SEC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.