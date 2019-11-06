The crowd in Stegeman Coliseum gave a standing ovation for Anthony Edwards as the freshman fouled out with just over two minutes left to go in Georgia’s home season opener against Western Carolina. Then fans promptly began to file out of the arena in droves. The show was over, but the game wasn’t.

Edwards finished with a game-high 24 points in the 91-72 win over the Catamounts. The Atlanta native almost recorded a double-double with nine rebounds. He added four steals, three assists and a slew of highlight plays.

The point total was the most by a Georgia freshman in a season opener since Dominique Wilkins against Troy in 1979. The numbers don’t mean much to Edwards, the more memorable nugget for him was the crowd and the ovation he received.

“That’s definitely a moment I’ll remember,” Edwards said. “[The standing ovation] brought joy to my heart. It’s something that’ll always stay with me.”

It wasn’t a dreamlike debut for Edwards and the young Bulldogs, however. The Bulldogs struggled to assert themselves in the first half, fouling too frequently and missing plenty of shots. Three Georgia players had three fouls and the whole team had 13 personal fouls total. The Bulldogs shot 37% from the field in the first half, and went into the locker room down one.

Edwards shot 3-for-9 from the field in the first half and struggled to get into an offensive rhythm. The Western Carolina players were defending him in a way he wasn’t expecting — letting him shoot. His original game plan from the tip-off was to get to lane for free throws and easy buckets, but ended up settling for jump shots.

“I don't think [Edwards] felt any pressure of expectation,” head coach Tom Crean said. “I think, truly, that it's his first college game. I thought he did a really good job adjusting and settling it."

The freshman adjusted after checking into the game with about 10 minutes to go in the game. Edwards was efficiently aggressive, grabbing rebounds and started breaks, which opened up opportunities for himself and his teammates.

He hit three 3-pointers in just under four minutes of game time to help extend the Bulldog lead up to eight.

“He was aggressively looking for [3-pointers],” Crean said. “And that's what we want for him, not to settle. When the ball is moving, when it's moving in the flow of the offense like that and it's getting swung and he's ready to shoot, that's where he’s got to be.”

Then Edwards truly put the game away with a 3-point play with two and a half minutes to go that gave Georgia a 14-point lead. Even with his first standout game in the books, he didn’t want to make it about himself.

“I grade my performance based on how my team plays, so I feel like my team played great,” Edwards said. “[We got] a ‘B,’ a 'B-?' We have a long way to go. We’re going to get in the gym tomorrow, practice and get better."