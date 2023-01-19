Former Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert will be transferring to Nebraska according to Hayes Fawcett.
BREAKING: Former Georgia TE Arik Gilbert has Committed to Nebraska!The 6’5 250 TE from Marietta, GA was ranked as the No. 5 Player in the 2020 Class.One of the top overall players in the transfer portal https://t.co/w3fE568nHP pic.twitter.com/pHWkLoLIXq— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 19, 2023
Gilbert saw limited action with Georgia, as he did not suit up for the team in 2021 due to dealing with personal issues. While he would suit up in 2022, he would see very limited playing time, occasionally not even traveling with the team to away games.
The former five-star recruit transferred to the Bulldogs in 2021 after transferring from LSU and Florida and leaves Georgia with two catches, 16 yards and a touchdown. Gilbert’s best performance with the Bulldogs came in the G-Day game in 2022, where he had three catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns for the black team.
The once highly-rated prospect will be replaced with other highly-rated prospects in Georgia’s 2023 signing class. Four-stars Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin join the team to replace the depth that Gilbert provided.
Gilbert now joins first-year head coach Matt Rhule, who joins the Cornhuskers after a poor NFL stint with the Carolina Panthers, but a successful collegiate tenure with Temple and Baylor. Additionally, Gilbert joins former Bulldogs and recent Corn Husker transfer Mekhail “MJ” Sherman. Like Gilbert, Sherman was a highly-rated pass rusher coming out of high school but had yet to make good on his potential.
Time will tell if either player can take advantage of the potential both demonstrated in high school.