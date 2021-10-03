Georgia soccer suffered its second SEC loss to No. 8 Arkansas at the Turner Soccer Complex Sunday evening. The Razorbacks scored three goals in the opening eight minutes to pin the Bulldogs back for the rest of the match. Georgia scored its lone goal in the 14th minute, but Arkansas hammered the nail into the coffin with a fourth goal in the opening minutes of the first half. Georgia’s overall and conference records are now 9-3-1 and 1-2-1.
“We didn’t match their energy, their desire, and it’s disappointing because that’s what we talked about in the week of training leading up to this,” said head coach Billy Lesesne. “I think we struggled to deal with the first 10 minutes. After that I do think we settled a little bit.”
Arkansas opened the scoring in the opening minute, with Arkansas senior midfielder Taylor Malham sending the ball into the right side-netting after connecting with a cross from Sophia Aragon.
In the third minute, senior midfielder Abby Boyan gave the ball away to an Arkansas player, who played a through ball into Parker Goins’ path. Goins then shot the ball across the face of the goal and into the bottom right corner to make it 2-0.
Arkansas’ Kayla McKeon scored off a direct free kick in the eighth minute to make it 3-0. While the Razorbacks celebrated their third goal of the game, Georgia’s players circled together in the penalty area for a quick team talk.
“We knew that we were better than that,” Boyan said. “To concede three goals in the first eight minutes isn’t acceptable when you're playing any team, no matter if they’re ranked or not. We regrouped and picked it up, and I think it really helped. We kept the ball a lot more in their half after that.”
The Bulldogs scored their only goal of the game in the 14th minute. Dani Murguia flicked the ball over a defender’s head, drove at the Arkansas goal and found Boyan in the penalty area to put Georgia on the score sheet.
Arkansas re-established its three-goal lead four minutes into the first half through a set piece goal that Malham headed past Georgia senior goalkeeper Emory Wegener to make it 4-1. It's the first time this season that the Bulldogs have conceded four goals in a single game.
Georgia finished the match with nine shots, while Arkansas finished with 15. Eleven of Arkansas’ shots came in the first half, and Georgia managed to reduce Arkansas’ chances during the second half. Both goalkeepers finished the match with four saves.
The Bulldogs have now played all of their SEC West opponents and will begin preparing for their next matchup against Missouri. The Bulldogs will play the Tigers at Audrey J. Walton Track-Soccer Stadium in Columbia, Missouri on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.