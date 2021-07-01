A trio of prominent former Georgia Bulldogs have struggled to find work in the NFL in spite of their past successes in the league. While they were all once star players in their prime, they have struggled to maintain that form for a variety of reasons.
As training camp draws closer, The Red & Black takes a look at where they are in their careers and the roles they could fill for teams in 2021.
Todd Gurley, Running Back
Todd Gurley was widely considered the top running back in the league as recently as 2018, but after signing a massive $60 million extension with the Los Angeles Rams, his production has been in steep decline. One major factor in this rapid decline is Gurley’s battle with arthritis in his left knee.
It was apparent from his 2020 performance as an Atlanta Falcon that Gurley has lost a step, no longer having the burst to get to the second level with ease or the shiftiness to make defenders miss. He averaged just 3.5 yards per carry for the Falcons, a steep drop from the 4.9 he averaged in his best season for the Rams.
Though Gurley is still just 26 years old, he could serve as a veteran leader in a running back room that could use a steady second or third option, similar to the role Adrian Peterson played for the last few seasons in Washington, Arizona and Detroit.
Gurley still showed a nose for the end zone last season, putting up nine touchdowns for Atlanta. He could be a valuable addition to a team looking for a goal line back, though his days as a featured back are most likely behind him.
Gurley recently had a visit with the Detroit Lions. If he were to sign in Detroit, the Lions would have two former Georgia running backs on their roster, with promising second-year pro D'Andre Swift already in the fold.
Justin Houston, Edge Rusher
Houston has the most recent productive season of these three players as well as the least injury questions. While he may not be quite the player he was during his career-best 22 sack 2014 season, Houston can still offer a lot to a team.
Houston had another solid season in 2020 with the Indianapolis Colts, posting eight sacks in a reduced role as a situational pass rusher. Houston has 97.5 career sacks and can still get to the quarterback at a high level.
Houston is 32 years old, but players like John Abraham, Cameron Wake and Terrell Suggs have shown that pass-rushers can still be effective well into their 30s, especially when they’re deployed in a less intensive role on third downs and in passing situations.
Houston is most likely looking to sign for a contending team in need off pass-rushing help. Logical fits include Houston's former team the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.
Geno Atkins, Defensive Tackle
Atkins was a stalwart on the Bengals’ defensive line for over a decade, but after a down year in 2019 and an injury-plagued 2020 season Cincinnati released Atkins.
Atkins has remained on the market since free agency began in March but is hoping to receive good news on his injury situation in the near future. He has a checkup scheduled with the physician who surgically repaired his shoulder, and if cleared, reports have indicated that multiple teams have interest in signing Atkins.
If he can recapture any of the form that earned him eight Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro selections, Atkins would be a good addition to any team’s defensive line rotation. Though his days as a starter may be over, he could still fill a role for a good team in the right situation while providing veteran leadership.
Having spent over a decade with the Bengals, Atkins may look to sign for a team in championship contention, as a Super Bowl ring is one of the few accomplishments that have eluded his career.
Careers are fleeting in the NFL, with an average length of 2.5 years for a given player. All three of these players have already all beaten that average and had outstanding careers for themselves. And while they were all at the top of their game fairly recently, they are now just hoping to be given another opportunity to help a team in 2021.
Although moves this late in the off-season usually don’t project as having much of an impact, there are almost always veterans that fly under the radar early in the offseason and end up having a major role for the teams that sign them. It would be a surprise if any of these three aren't given an opportunity to compete for a roster spot when training camp comes around.