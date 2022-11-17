When coach Allen Schneider came to Athens in 2013, he saw there was an Olympic sport missing: fencing.
“There was no fencing club in Athens or anywhere close to Athens, so I had the whole area to myself,” Schneider said. “It was an untapped area with a lot of potential.”
Schneider founded Athens Fencing Club in 2013, and its popularity has only risen since. To date, it has roughly 60 fencers signed up ranging from its youth classes all the way up to adults, the most it has had in its nine-year history thus far.
The club has moved around, but it has settled in the Georgia Square Mall on Atlanta Highway for the last 2.5 years.
Gabriella Paleo, the club’s assistant coach, began at the club just over a year ago. Paleo began her fencing career when she started attending the University of Virginia. She is a two-time member of the Puerto Rican National Fencing Team and an active, competitive fencer.
“She’s been a great addition,” Schneider said. “It’s hard to get someone that wants to coach here in Athens.”
According to Paleo, parent involvement has been huge, especially when they host intra-club tournaments, which allow parents to come watch their kids’ progress against other fencers within the club.
“I don’t get much stress from the parents,” Schneider said. “I usually have to push a lot of the fencers’ parents to do competitions.”
The club routinely goes to or hosts competitive tournaments to bolster its fencers’ skills and showcase their progress.
“I’m competing against other coaches that are Olympic level,” Schneider said. “I don’t have as good of a resume as some of these other coaches but it is nice when we beat their students, which is decently often.”
Most recently, students from the club won at the Falcon Cup in March. Other clubs such as the University of Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Clemson University and Emory University were in attendance. Two of Schneider’s fencers placed in the Senior Mixed Saber D1 event.
“We’re in peak tournament season, so we’ll have one every weekend, sometimes twice a weekend,” Paleo said.
It was at a tournament last year that the Athens Fencing Club saw one of its graduates, Kavya Menke, win gold in the 2021 USA Fencing National Championships in Philadelphia. She would go on to attend Duke University for fencing later that year.
In an interview with the Athens Banner-Herald in July 2021, Schneider said the fencing community knew about him, but not his club in particular, and that Kavya’s win helped propel an already growing club.
Schneider and Paleo did note that continuity has been a big factor in the growth too.
“I think we’ve done a good job keeping kids in the sport,” Schneider said.
At one of the youth competitive practices, Paleo said almost all of the fencers were familiar faces from the year before.
With prices ranging from $85 a month to $135 for non-competitive classes, Schneider said the affordable cost could also account for his club’s popularity.
“I’m one of the cheapest [fencing] clubs because we’re in Athens,” Schneider said. “Anything competitive is going to be expensive and generally, fencing clubs are pushing toward competitive fencing.”
The club does training in all three fencing disciplines: the foil, the épée and the saber. These are all different types of swords with different rules particular to each.
“It’s like a chess match,” Paleo said. “That’s what we like to compare it to.”
Schneider’s experience as a fencer informs his teaching. He has had an illustrious fencing career in his own right, starting in 2005 with Olympic coach Arkady Burdan. He would go on to coach the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets’ Fencing Club in 2009 before coming to Athens.
Schneider climbed up the rankings under the guidance of coach Burdan, obtaining an “A” rating in 2008 and placing in the top 24 in the country, where the top four generally make the Olympics.
“After that, fencing was a little tough, a little pricey but I wanted to stick with the sport somehow,” Schneider said.
That’s when he decided to coach at Georgia Tech before a friend brought Schneider to Athens where he helped coach the University of Georgia’s fencing club before beginning his own.
“It’s about weighing the pros and cons,” Schneider said. “I like it and everything has worked out well so far and I’ve grown fond of it.”