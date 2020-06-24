The No. 1 team in the Call of Duty League, Atlanta FaZe, took runner-up for the second weekend in a row at the June 19-21 Call of Duty League Paris Home Series. FaZe received its first 3-0 sweep this season by the league’s No. 2 squad and back-to-back Home Series victors, the Florida Mutineers.
“They came out firing, and sometimes when teams come out hot like they did there’s nothing you can do,” Atlanta FaZe starter Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris said. “The way they played [in game three], we knew it was over pretty early on.”
FaZe’s first two matches were played on Friday and Saturday against No. 10 Toronto Ultra and No. 7 New York Subliners, respectively. Both five-game series went to a fifth contest with FaZe eventually taking both 3-2 and securing their spot in the Sunday afternoon semifinals.
Against the now No. 4 Dallas Empire, who went into the weekend ranked No. 2, the series went back and forth until FaZe closed it out in game five.
Maintaining composure in highly contested matchups is nothing new for the No. 1 team in the CDL. FaZe improved their game-five record to 9-1 on the season after taking their third 3-2 series win of the weekend.
“Winning in game five isn’t something we really rely on,” Pharris said. “We’re just all really good [game five] players, so we’re confident in our ability to clutch up when we need to.”
In the finals, the Mutineers racked up a record point total in game three to clinch the sweep over FaZe and close out the tournament.
The No. 2 ranked team kept FaZe from becoming the first team to win a third tournament this season, leaving Dallas, Chicago and Atlanta behind at two tournament wins apiece.
Despite another second-best FaZe finish, Pharris said he was optimistic about the remainder of the regular season.
With three home series events left in the regular season, the Call of Duty Championship is set to be played in August. The finale will feature the largest prize pool in Call of Duty esports history at $4,000,000, with the first place team taking home $2,000,000.
“We played a lot better this weekend than we did last weekend, and we’re not even at our [best] form, we’re probably at like 50-60%,” Pharris said. “We’re just going to keep grinding and working really hard to get back to our [early season] form where we were winning series 3-0 and 3-1.”
