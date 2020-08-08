The playoffs are faintly pinging on the radar of the Atlanta Hawks’ "NBA 2K” League affiliate Talon GC. Despite a 2-0 sweep in its final series of the regular season, Atlanta has to win four more times in the single-elimination THE TICKET tournament to get into the 10-team postseason. Talon won seven times all year.
Friday night’s matchup against Miami’s Heat Check Gaming seemed relatively ceremonial. After Atlanta’s loss on Wednesday to the then-league-worst Celtics Crossover Gaming, Talon knew it would have to run the gauntlet in the Aug. 13-15 play-in tournament. Yet with its win, Atlanta improved to 7-9 on the year and received a first-round bye for THE TICKET.
The team is still without defensive specialist Kwan “followTHEGOD” Niblack Jr., who’s in New York following the death of his mother two weeks ago. His teammates have looked to finish strong on his behalf. So far, they’ve done it.
“'I’m willing to step in for him and at least show him what we can do for the rest of season,” power forward Derrion “Arkele” Elmore said. “Since that season is dedicated to him, I want to at least make him some money off of some tournaments.”
When Talon point guard Michael “Bp” Diaz-Cruz has to take a game entirely on his shoulders, it usually doesn’t bode well for Atlanta. Yet in game one last night, he did just that, scoring 28 of the team’s 39 first-half points. Although he cooled off with 13 points in the final 12 minutes, his teammates came through with enough to secure the 68-59 win.
Shooting guard Mykel “Kel” Wilson was silent on both sides of the ball throughout the first contest. He took just five shots, making one, and finished with two rebounds and one assist.
Despite 16 team turnovers, solid facilitating efforts Elmore and Andrew “MrStylez” Valle kept up Atlanta’s lead. An expected but necessary double-double by Levi “Lee” Lamb sealed the deal.
Game two featured another hot start by Talon, which jumped ahead by 17 in the first quarter and 21 by halftime. Heat Check Gaming never came close. Miami’s surge in the final minutes still left them down 79-70 when time expired.
With its more effective offensive dynamic, points were split between Diaz-Cruz, Wilson and Valle who scored 27, 23 and 16 respectively. While Diaz-Cruz booked 14 assists, he managed a triple-double of sorts with 10 turnovers.
Wilson kept the ball closer and sank five-of-10 3-point attempts, tying Atlanta’s team average for the second half of the night. Valle, a go-to spot-up shooter, made four 3-pointers of his own to accompany five steals. Lee recorded 10 points, 15 boards and five steals as well. As a unit, Talon forced 23 Heat Check turnovers to breeze through to the sweep.
Talon has played its best virtual basketball of the season in the past two weeks. Winning three of its four series since missing out on THE TURN tournament’s prize purse, Atlanta will face either the 16-seed Orlando Magic Gaming or the 23-seed Indiana Pacers Gaming in round two of THE TICKET next week. And they’re ready to cash in.
