This week in Atlanta sports, the Hawks’ busy offseason began, the Braves suffer a major injury and training camp draws closer in the National Football League. The Red & Black takes a look at the professional sports landscape in Atlanta.
NBA
The NBA Finals are well underway as The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are tied 2-2 heading into Game 5 of the series.
The Atlanta Hawks’ season came to an end at the hands of Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference finals, and they now move into the offseason, which will be a busy time for this young Hawks team.
Many players from this year’s Hawks team with expiring contracts have expressed interest in returning next year. Restricted free agent John Collins has said he would like to return.
However, some think Collins' upcoming contract could be too expensive for the Hawks. Lou Williams has also hinted at wanting to stick around in Atlanta through his Instagram.
The Finals are tied at 2-2 after a dominant Game 3 performance by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and an outstanding Game 4 from Khris Middleton.
Giannis put up 41 points and 13 rebounds to give Milwaukee its first win of the series, and Middleton led the team to its second straight win with a postseason career-high 40 points. The series will head back to Phoenix for Game 5 on Saturday.
MLB
The Atlanta Braves finds itself at 44-45, four games behind first in the NL East. The Braves, fresh off a home series win against the Miami Marlins, heads into the All Star break below .500 but possibly trending the right direction.
During Game 2 of the Marlins series, Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. suffered a torn ACL when trying to chase down a fly ball. Acuña is out for the season and will have surgery to repair the knee. The Braves hope to have Acuña back healthy for the beginning of next season.
The first half of the Braves season has been defined by injuries, starting with Mike Soroka, who re-tore his Achilles while entering the clubhouse, to Huascar Ynoa, who broke his hand punching a wall after a bad start.
The Braves sent two representatives to Denver to play for the All-Star break in first baseman Freddie Freeman and second baseman Ozzie Albies. Their National League team came up short, losing 5-2 to the American League squad.
NFL
The National Football League is in the midst of a slow period in its offseason with minicamps wrapped up.
The Atlanta Falcons released Barkevious Mingo on Saturday after Mingo was arrested on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact.
Mingo’s lawyer came out with a statement against the Falcons’ decision, saying, “The accusation against Mr. Mingo is a lie,” and that the Falcons should’ve let more facts come to light before releasing him.
WNBA
The Atlanta Dream sit at 6-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference. Courtney Williams is leading the way, averaging more than 17 points per game. The Dream are in the midst of a four-game skid, adding losses to the Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever.
In the 79-68 loss to the Fever, Courtney Williams was not her normal self, shooting 3-16 from the field for a measly six points. Odyssey Sims was a bright spot for the Dream, with 20 points on 7/14 shooting.
Atlanta Dream No. 4 overall pick, Chennedy Carter was suspended from the team for conduct detrimental to the team. This happened during the Dream's matchup with the Las Vegas Aces.
Carter exited the loss early and didn’t return. The team later reported the nature of her departure. Carter was averaging 14.2 points a game and was named to the All-Rookie All Star Game.
The WNBA now moves into a month break for the Olympic Games. The Dream does not have any players on the USA National Team. The Dream will hope to bounce back from its slow start in the second half of the season.
MLS
In the MLS, the Seattle Sounders (8-5-0) lead the Western Conference, with 29 points, while the New England Revolution lead the way with 24 points (7-3-3) in the Eastern Conference.
Atlanta United is sitting in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with two wins, three losses and seven draws. United drew 2-2 with Nashville on Thursday.
United’s goals came from Anton Walkes and Jackson Conway on the way to a draw. Conway’s goal on Thursday was the first MLS goal of his career.