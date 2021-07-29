This week in Atlanta sports: Atlanta United drops another game in Josef Martinez’s return, the Braves are stuck right below .500 with the trade deadline looming, the Falcons begin training camp and the Hawks start a busy offseason.
MLS
In the MLS, the Seattle Sounders (9-5-2) lead the Western Conference, with 32 points, while the New England Revolution lead the way with 33 points (10-3-3) in the Eastern Conference.
Atlanta United is sitting in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with two wins, five losses and eight draws. United drew 1-1 against FC Cincinnati on Wednesday after a game-tying goal by Ronald Hernandez. United followed that up with a 1-0 loss to the Columbus Crew.
Josef Martinez made his return to the team against Columbus, starting at center forward. This comes at the right time for United as they have been struggling to find consistent offense in his absence.
Last week, rumors were swirling that Martinez would leave United due to feuds with former coach Gabriel Heinze. Martinez put those reports to bed when he said he wants to finish his career in Atlanta.
MLB
The Atlanta Braves find themselves at 50-52, five games behind first in the NL East. The Braves are 6-7 since the All-Star break and haven't won or loss consecutive games in that span.
The Braves are hoping to get reinforcements soon, with Travis D’Arnaud planning on starting his rehab assignment next week. D’Arnaud has not played since May when he tore ligaments in his left thumb.
The Braves started their series with the New York Mets with a double header on Monday. The Braves won game one 2-0 behind an incredible performance by Kyle Muller, tossing 5 shutout innings, but they dropped game two 1-0 after not being able to find much offense on the day.
On Tuesday, the Braves won game three of the series 12-5. Austin Riley belted two home runs, including a grand slam in the fourth inning. Charlie Morton pitched a gem, going five innings while only giving up three earned runs. On Wednesday, the Braves offense faltered again resulting in a 2-1 loss despite a terrific outing by Max Fried.
The Braves will look to cut back into the division lead and close their five game series against the Mets strong on Thursday.
NBA
As the Hawks enter the offseason, they have been tied to many free agents around the league. Bradley Beal is a star that the Hawks are rumored to be a landing spot for if the guard requests a trade. The Hawks have a young, talented core, giving them many trade pieces to go get another star to pair with Trae Young. The Hawks are hoping to build from a very promising 2021 season.
With the NBA draft coming up on Thursday, the Hawks are looking to add a talented guard to backup Trae Young. Two names that have popped up often are Florida point guard Tre Mann and Auburn point guard Shariffe Cooper. Cooper is a Powder Springs, Georgia, native, going to high school at McEachern High School
WNBA
The WNBA is in the middle of a break for the Olympics while many WNBA players play for their home countries. The Atlanta Dream does not have any players representing their country in the Olympics.
The Dream find themselves 6-13 and second to last the Eastern Conference. They hope to turn it around when the season continues on Aug. 15 against the Phoenix Mercury.
NFL
Most teams in the National Football League have begun training camps with more to follow as the week continues.
The Falcons start training camp on July 31. One of the big questions entering training camp is if the new offense of Arthur Smith will be picked up quickly by the Atlanta offense.
The Falcons are tasked with finding a replacement for Julio Jones, who some say is the best receiver in Falcons history. They are hoping Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage Jr. and draft pick Kyle Pitts can pick up the slack.
Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts is the highest rated rookie in the upcoming Madden 22 video game. He comes in at 81 overall, followed by number one overall pick Trevor Lawrence (78 overall) and Miami Dolphins first round draft pick Jaylen Waddle (76 overall).