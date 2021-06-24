The Conference Finals are underway in the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball is nearing the All Star break, minicamp has concluded in the National Football League and the Major League Soccer season is getting underway.
Here’s what the professional sports landscape in Atlanta looks like:
NBA
The NBA has reached its final four in the playoffs as the Conference Finals begin. The Los Angeles Clippers are down 2-0 to the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference as the series heads to L.A. for games three and four.
The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 4-3 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Kevin Huerter had a heroic 27 point performance on 10-18 shooting in game seven. Trae Young added 21 points with 10 assists to help the Hawks get a 103-96 win.
The Hawks move on to play the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Bucks are led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton and are coached by former Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer.
The Hawks took game one in Milwaukee behind a masterful performance from Trae Young. Young put up 48 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists as the Hawks won 116-113. Game two will be in Milwaukee this Friday, June 27, at 8:30 p.m.
MLB
Major League Baseball’s 2021 season continues with a controversy around pitching taking center stage. The season has been defined by the MLB’s efforts to crack down on pitchers using illegal substances to help grip the baseball better and get more spin.
The Atlanta Braves find themselves at 35-38, five games back in the NL East. Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his 100th career home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second game of the Sunday doubleheader.
As the MLB season approaches the All Star break, the Braves are hoping to get Acuna voted onto the NL All Star team.
NFL
The National Football League is in the midst of a slow period in its offseason with minicamps wrapped up.
The Atlanta Falcons are in the thick of the offseason. They have officially signed all nine draft picks, including Kyle Pitts and Richie Grant. Kyle Pitts is projected to be one of the best rookie pass catchers in the NFL this year.
A major storyline from the Falcons camp is Calvin Ridley becoming the number one receiver after the departure of Julio Jones. During the 2020 season, Ridley had 90 catches for 1,347 yards and nine touchdowns.
After last season, with smaller crowds and many COVID-19 protocols, many teams are planning on full capacity stadiums in the fall.
WNBA
The Connecticut Sun are atop the Eastern Conference of the WNBA, with Jonquel Jones leading the way with 21.6 points per game. The defending champions Seattle Storm lead the way in Western Conference behind former MVP Breanna Stewart and consensus Hall of Famer Sue Bird.
The Atlanta Dream sit at 5-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference. Tiffany Hayes and Courtney Williams are leading the way, both average more than 17 points per game. The Dream lost the first game of a three game homestand on Wednesday night, falling to the Minnesota Lynx 87-85.
MLS
As MLS action continues, the Seattle Sounders lead the Western Conference with 24 points (7 wins, 0 losses, 3 draws), while the New England Revolution lead the way with 23 points (7-1-2) in the Eastern Conference.
Atlanta United is sitting in tenth place in the Eastern Conference with two wins, two losses and five draws. United played to a 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union this weekend, a game that featured the Union coming back from 2-0 down after the 83rd minute. The equalizer came in the form of a long range effort from defender Jakob Glesnes.
United suffered a 1-0 defeat on Wednesday night at the hands of New York City FC. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored the winner for New York in the 69th minute of action.