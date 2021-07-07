Athens, GA (30605)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 86F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.