This week in Atlanta sports, the Hawks season came to an end, the slumping Atlanta Braves continue to slump before the All-Star break and minicamp has concluded in the National Football League. The Red & Black takes a look at the professional sports landscape in Atlanta.
NBA
The NBA Finals have been set, with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns squaring off. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was listed as doubtful before Game 1, but his knee would not hold him back as he played the first game of the series.
The Atlanta Hawks’ season came to an end in the Eastern Conference Finals with a 4-2 series loss to the Bucks. The Hawks’ season exceeded expectations, as they began the season with a 14-20 record.
A major reason for the success is the transition from Lloyd Pierce to Nate McMillan as the head coach. McMillan has agreed to a four-year deal to keep him at the helm for the Hawks.
Another huge bright spot was the emergence of Trae Young as a star in the NBA. Young was the driving source to Atlanta's incredible run. His mix of prolific three point shooting and his ability to get to create with his passing proved incredibly difficult for teams to defend.
The Finals began on July 6 in Phoenix, with the Suns taking game one 118-105. No player on either team in the Finals has won an NBA title, so all players are vying for their first spot in NBA history.
MLB
The Atlanta Braves find themselves at 41-44, five games behind first in the NL East. The Braves, fresh off a home series win against the Miami Marlins, dropped their next two games to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Game 3 of the series against Miami was capped by an incredible comeback by the Braves. Going into the bottom of the 9th trailing 7-3, the Braves rattled off four runs to force extra innings. In the bottom of the 10th, with the bases loaded for the Braves, Max Fried, came up as a pinch hitter and knocked a single into center field to drive in the winning run.
The Braves opened their series with the Pirates with a tough loss of 11-1. Fried had a tough outing of five innings, seven hits and six earned runs.
The Braves looked to bounce back on Tuesday to tie the series up, but came up short after an abysmal outing from Tyler Matzek in the ninth inning where he walked in the game-winning run for the Pirates.
The Braves had three players selected to the National League All-Star team, with Ronald Acuña and Freddie Freeman earning starting spots. Ozzie Albies is a reserve second baseman for the National League side.
NFL
The National Football League is in the midst of a slow period in its offseason with minicamps wrapped up.
A big offseason signing for the Falcons was Mike Davis from the Carolina Panthers, with the departure of Todd Gurley. The Falcons are hoping Davis can be a force to be reckoned with in Arthur Smith’s offense, which has helped Derrick Henry become one of the best backs in the league during his time in Tennessee.
WNBA
The Atlanta Dream sit at 6-11, fifth in the Eastern Conference. Courtney Williams is leading the way, averaging more than 17 points per game. The Dream are in the midst of a two-game skid, with losses to the Seattle Storm and Las Vegas Aces.
Atlanta Dream star Tiffany Hayes is out for 4-6 weeks with a Grade 2 MCL tear in her right knee. Hayes was averaging 17.6 points per game this season, the highest mark in her career. The Dream are 1-4 since Hayes went down.
MLS
As MLS action continues, Sporting Kansas City (8-2-3) and the Seattle Sounders (7-5-0) lead the Western Conference, both with 26 points, while the New England Revolution lead the way with 24 points (7-3-2) in the Eastern Conference.
Atlanta United is sitting in tenth place in the Eastern Conference with two wins, three losses and six draws. United suffered a 3-0 loss to the Chicago Fire on Saturday.
United will try to bounce back from the poor performance on Thursday when they travel to Nashville for a showdown with Nashville Soccer Club. In their first contest, they played to a 2-2 draw.
United does have reinforcements inbound. Venezuela was bounced from Copa America after the game Sunday, meaning Josef Martínez and Ronald Hernandez will be on their way back. United is hoping to get them back for the game in Nashville.