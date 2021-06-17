As COVID-19 restrictions begin to lessen, fans are getting back into stadiums and sports are slowly getting back to normal, especially in Atlanta.
The National Basketball Association is deep into playoffs, Major League Baseball is nearing the All Star break, the National Football League has also been preparing for a return to normal and the Major League Soccer season is getting underway.
Here’s what the professional sports landscape in Atlanta looks like:
MLB
Major League Baseball is well into their 2021 season. After the abbreviated season last year, the schedule is back to the normal 162 games.
The Atlanta Braves have gotten off to a rough start, sitting at 30-34 and third in the NL East. The Braves have been led by Austin Riley and Ronald Acuña Jr. offensively. Acuña Jr. has found himself in the thick of the NL MVP race.
NFL
The National Football League is in the middle of their offseason, with minicamps getting underway.
The Atlanta Falcons have finished their mandatory minicamp and will start training camp on July 27. The Falcons are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 4-12 season in 2020.
The Tennessee Titans made a big splash, trading for seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones. The Titans sent Atlanta a 2022 second round draft pick and a 2023 fourth round draft pick in exchange for Jones and a 2023 sixth round pick. Jones will join the Titans after spending his first 10 seasons with the Falcons.
After last season, with smaller crowds and many COVID-19 protocols, many teams are planning on full capacity stadiums in the fall.
WNBA
The Women's National Basketball Association season started on May 14.
The Connecticut Sun are atop the Eastern Conference, with Jonquel Jones leading the way with 21.6 points per game. The defending champions Seattle Storm lead the way in Western Conference behind former MVP Breanna Stewart and consensus Hall of Famer Sue Bird.
The Atlanta Dream has started 5-6, good for third in the Eastern Conference. Tiffany Hayes and Courtney Williams are leading the way, both average more than 17 points per game.
NBA
The playoffs are well underway in the NBA. After the bubble model for last year's playoffs, this year’s edition of the playoffs is relatively back to normal.
The Atlanta Hawks lead the Philadelphia 76ers 3-2 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Trae Young has been leading the way with remarkable performances in games one, four and five. The Hawks game five victory came after trailing by 26 points earlier in the game.
The Hawks won their first round matchup against the New York Knicks 4-1. Trae Young’s phenomenal offensive play and the Hawks stingy defense was pivotal to the series.
MLS
Major League Soccer has just gotten its season underway. The Seattle Sounders are atop the Western Conference table with 18 points, while the New England Revolution lead the way with 17 points in the Eastern Conference.
Atlanta United is sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with two wins, a loss and four draws. Marcelino Moreno and Josef Martinez are leading the way offensively this season, with three and two goals, respectively.