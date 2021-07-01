This week in Atlanta sports, the Conference Finals are underway in the National Basketball Association with the Hawks playing well, the slumping Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball are nearing the All Star break and "Tight End U" has made its mark in the National Football League. The Red & Black takes a look at the professional sports landscape in Atlanta.
NBA
The NBA has reached its final four in the playoffs as the Conference Finals are in full swing. Among the final four is the Atlanta Hawks who have stunned the basketball world in these playoffs, advancing to the conference finals as a five-seed.
The Hawks find themselves knotted 2-2 with the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Without their star Trae Young, who is nursing a bone bruise, the Hawks used 20 point performances by Lou Williams and Bogdan Bogdanovic to tie the series up.
The Bucks suffered their own loss to injury, with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo hyperextending his knee in the third quarter of the contest.
The series now returns to Milwaukee for game five. The Hawks find themselves two wins away from their first NBA Finals berth since their move to Atlanta in 1968.
MLB
The Atlanta Braves find themselves at 37-41, 5.5 games back in the NL East. The Braves are coming off a road trip where they split a series with the Mets and Reds. In Game 4 of the Reds series, Ronald Acuña Jr. crushed his 21st home run of the season.
The Braves opened their series with the Mets with a 4-3 loss in what seems to be a make or break series as the Braves are hoping to begin closing the gap in the division before the All-Star break.
The season has been defined by the MLB’s efforts to crack down on pitchers using illegal substances to help grip the baseball better and get more spin. Although many pitchers have been checked, only Hector Santiago of the Seattle Mariners has been ejected for using foreign substances.
As the MLB season approaches the All Star break, the Braves are hoping to get Freddie Freeman, Acuña and Ozzie Albies voted onto the NL All Star team.
NFL
The National Football League is in the midst of a slow period in its offseason with minicamps wrapped up.
During the time between Atlanta Falcons minicamp and training camp, the Falcons tight ends, Hayden Hurst and Kyle Pitts are taking part in “Tight End U.” The camp, set up by George Kittle and Travis Kelce, brought many NFL tight ends together to work on their game.
Another tight end attending the camp was Charlie Woerner, former Georgia tight end and current tight end for the San Francisco 49ers.
A key position area for the Falcons to look out for at training camp is at pass rush. Dante Fowler Jr. and Jacob Touti-Marnier are expected to be the starting Defensive Ends and will need to produce more than past defensive ends have for the Falcons. 4th-round draft pick Taquon Graham out of Texas should give a much needed boost to the group this season.
WNBA
The Atlanta Dream sit at 6-9, fifth in the Eastern Conference. Tiffany Hayes and Courtney Williams are leading the way, and both average more than 17 points per game. The Dream ended a three-game skid with a 73-69 win over the New York Liberty. Williams scored a go-ahead basket with 52.9 second left to give the Dream the win.
Williams was recently named to the WNBA’s All-Star game. It will be her first appearance at the event.
MLS
As MLS action continues, the Seattle Sounders lead the Western Conference with 25 points (7-0-4), while the New England Revolution lead the way with 23 points (7-2-2) in the Eastern Conference.
Atlanta United is sitting in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with two wins, two losses and six draws. United played to a 0-0 draw against New York Red Bulls this weekend, a game that featured two injuries for United. Before the game, Juergen Damm suffered a “lower body injury,” while during the game, Franco Ibarra went down with a “hamstring issue.” There is no timetable on their return.
United does have reinforcements inbound. Venezuela was bounced from Copa America after the game Sunday, meaning Josef Martínez and Ronald Hernandez will be on their way back. They could play as soon as next weekend against the Chicago Fire.