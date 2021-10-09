Georgia will travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama to face off against the No. 18 Auburn Tigers. With the Bulldogs going for a 6-0 record against their SEC rival, here are some new faces to watch for the Tigers:
Jarquez Hunter, running back
In his freshman season, Hunter is leading Auburn with 447 rushing yards in 2021 and has three touchdowns. His touchdown total is second on the team behind Tank Bigsby who has four touchdowns this season. Hunter’s career-high came against Alabama State where he ran for 147 yards including a 90-yard run. He has split his three touchdowns in different games, rushing for one touchdown against Akron, Georgia State and LSU. In the receiving game, Hunter has proven to be a threat catching for 40 yards on six receptions. While he has not gotten as many rushing attempts as Bigsby, Hunter has shown that he is a productive option at running back.
Kobe Hudson, wide receiver
Hudson caught seven receptions for 70 yards last season, and he has already doubled his number of receptions and tripled his receiving yards five games into the 2021 season. He has caught 14 passes for 217 yards with the lone touchdown of his college career coming in Week 1 against Akron. He is second on the team in total receiving yards, trailing only senior John Samuel Shenker who has 236 yards. Hudson appeared last year when Georgia faced the Tigers, catching one pass for 18 yards. In his second season at Auburn, Hudson has grown into a larger role in the offense to help quarterback Bo Nix and the rest of the Tigers’ offense.
Colby Wooden, defensive end
Last season, Wooden made an instant impact for the Auburn defense, earning 41 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss, which finished third in the SEC. His performance in the 2020 season earned him a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team. Wooden has continued his strong performance into 2021 earning five tackles for loss and 22 total tackles along with two sacks. He is tied for second on Auburn’s roster in tackles for loss, trailing senior T.D. Moultry who has six. Wooden ended with six tackles against Georgia, tied for his single-game high in the 2020 season.
Malcolm Johnson Jr., wide receiver
Johnson Jr. is adding another option at wide receiver for Nix and the Auburn offense. Out of Bryan Roads, Maryland, Johnson Jr. chose to enroll early as a four-star prospect according to 247 Sports. He has appeared in all five games for Auburn, and while he has not had a large amount of receptions, he is providing an explosive option at wide receiver. Johnson Jr. has caught only three passes in 2021, but has 70 receiving yards and one touchdown. His best game of the season, statistically, was against Alabama State where he caught his lone touchdown on a 49-yard pass.
Elijah Canion, wide receiver
As a freshman, Canion did not see a lot of action until later in the season, first appearing against LSU on Oct. 31, 2020. He did not catch any passes against the Tigers, but his first impact would come months later against Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl. He caught for 80 yards on three receptions and one touchdown against the Wildcats, showing the potential he had for this season. Canion has caught four passes across three games played for 46 yards, but has yet to find the end zone this season. Canion is carrying the strong end to 2020 into this season, and could be another target the Georgia defense has to contend with in Week 6.