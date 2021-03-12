Georgia softball beat East Carolina 3-0 on Friday night in the first game of the UGA Classic at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to 13 games, and as of Friday night, have not allowed a run in their past 26 innings.
Georgia’s starter, the undefeated Mary Wilson Avant, added to her list of impressive outings with a complete game shut-out. Until the sixth inning she allowed no hits, and at the end of the game, Avant had tallied 11 strikeouts.
“I never know that I have a no-hitter or anything like that,” said Avant. “That’s not really something that’s on my mind. I’m just constantly going out there, trying to get the next three batters.”
The top of the order sprang to life for Georgia in the bottom of the third after Sydney Kuma reached base on an infield single deflected by the pitcher. The next batter Savana Sikes sent a two-run home run over the right field wall to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 advantage heading into the fourth.
Like Avant, Sikes is sure to stay in the moment, even during exciting games. She credits Friday’s big hit to the team’s overall offensive approach during the game.
“Earlier today we worked really hard on hitting behind and driving the ball, so that was just my mentality up-to-bat,” Sikes said. “In each at-bat we just kept getting better and better, and we just kept that mindset of driving the ball. We didn’t let previous at-bats affect our next at-bat.”
The Bulldogs’ momentum ran into the fourth inning, where Jaiden Fields and Jayda Kearney reached on singles, giving Georgia runners on first and second with one out. Freshman catcher Payden Bordeau drove in Fields with a single, and Georgia exited the inning up 3-0.
Sikes dazzled again in the fifth inning but this time with her glove, making a play deep in the six hole after a ball ricocheted off of third baseman Sara Mosley. Her put out in the inning was key to preserving Avant’s then no-hitter.
“I think that the pitchers are doing a really good job and the defense is working hard with them,” said head coach Lu Harris-Champer. “We talk about pitching and defense being in tandem. There’s where the pitch is supposed to go in, and there’s a place it should come out.”
East Carolina responded in the top of the sixth inning after Sophie Wools reached on a Georgia fielding miscue, and Avant’s no-hit bid was snapped when the next batter Taylor Woodring singled to left field. Avant followed the hit with back-to-back strikeouts and ended the inning by stranding the two runners on base.
Georgia finished the sixth still up by three, and a scoreless seventh inning, which saw two more Avant strikeouts, gave the Bulldogs their fourth consecutive shut-out win.
“Today, obviously the most exciting part for me was [our team’s] synergy and the team unity, and just continuing to find a way to get the job done,” said Harris-Champer. “And that’s what we need down the stretch. A season is a long stretch, and there’s ups and downs, but as long as you band together and you’re in there together, fighting, you have a chance to be successful.”
Georgia’s next game is Saturday at 11:30 in a rematch against East Carolina at Jack Turner Stadium.