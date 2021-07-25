SEC Media Days wrapped up on July 22 with members of the media voting on Preseason All-SEC teams. When the results were announced on July 23, 10 Bulldogs earned the distinction.
On offense, Georgia had no first team selections but made up a large portion of the second team selections with four players. Junior quarterback JT Daniels headlined the second team alongside running back Zamir White, wide receiver George Pickens and offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer.
Pickens earns Preseason All-SEC honors despite sustaining an injury to his ACL which is likely to sideline him for most of the season.
On defense, senior defensive tackle Jordan Davis was named to the first team. Three of Davis’ teammates on defense were named to the third team as well. Junior defensive lineman Travon Walker, junior inside linebacker Nakobe Dean and junior safety Lewis Cine all made an appearance on the third team.
Georgia also had two selections in the specialists section. Senior punter Jake Camarda was named to the first team while Kearis Jackson earned third team honors for being a return specialist.
With double-digit Bulldogs earning Preseason All-SEC honors, the expectations continue to build for the Georgia football program heading into the 2021-2022 season. The Bulldogs will be tested immediately with a neutral site game against Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina.