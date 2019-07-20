The Southeastern Conference Football Media Days wrapped up on Thursday, July 18, with the media in attendance naming 11 Bulldogs to the Preseason All-SEC Team.
On offense, First Team selections included junior tailback D’Andre Swift and junior tackle Andrew Thomas. The Bulldogs had a trio on the Second Team with junior quarterback Jake Fromm, junior guard Solomon Kindley and redshirt sophomore tackle Isaiah Wilson all selected. Senior tight end Charlie Woerner and junior guard Ben Cleveland were also included on the Third Team offense.
For the defense, senior defensive back J.R. Reed was Georgia’s sole player on the First Team while senior defensive lineman Tyler Clark and junior safety Richard LeCounte were selected to the Third Team.
Senior place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was named to the First Team on special teams.
Besides Preseason All-SEC, Woerner was also named on the Mackey Award Watchlist for the best collegiate tight end for the 2019-2020 season.
Reed was named to the Bednarik Award Watchlist for the best defensive player in college football.
Alongside Reed and Woerner, Fromm was named to Maxwell Award Watchlist for the best all-around player and the Davey O’Brien Award Watchlist for the best collegiate quarterback.
Lastly, Swift was also named to the Maxwell Award Watchlist to go with his appearance on the Doak Walker Award Watchlist for the nation’s top running back.
