The college football season is long, filled with bumps and bruises, laden with unexpected twists and turns that no one expects when the year begins. Some teams come out of nowhere to challenge for a championship, while other teams fall from grace and barely qualify for a bowl game by year’s end.
Georgia’s 2023 schedule is no different. However, if the Bulldogs can navigate the season, they could have a significant reward waiting for them at the end of the road — college football’s first three-peat in nearly 90 years.
Before they get there, the Bulldogs have to overcome obstacles along their journey. Here are three keys to Georgia securing its third-consecutive national championship.
Determining the depth chart
The first step along Georgia’s path to a three-peat is a simple one: figure out who will be on the field. Positional battles took place during the offseason, and head coach Kirby Smart has gotten a good look at nearly every member of his roster. Now, he just needs to decide who will receive the most playing time when Saturday arrives.
Quarterback is the biggest question entering the season. Junior signal-caller Carson Beck leads the way, but both Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton are challenging him for the starting job. With the most important position in football up for grabs, it’s important that Smart and his coaching staff make the right call with the decision at quarterback.
The secondary is also on uncertain ground as the 2023 season approaches. After losing key contributors such as Christopher Smith and Kelee Ringo, there are several open positions and a number of players vying for the vacancies.
Georgia has a number of talented freshmen who could rise to the challenge — which sophomore safety Malaki Starks did in 2022 — not to mention the swath of returning players who are also looking to earn their spot in the starting lineup.
Staying on the field
Even if the Bulldogs get their depth chart ironed out and finalized, the biggest challenge to their three-peat hopes could be out of their control: health.
Injuries happen in football. It’s an inherently dangerous game, and there’s not much that can stop the wear and tear that occurs throughout the course of a season. Both junior linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. and sophomore running back Branson Robinson have already missed large parts of the offseason and could even miss the early weeks of the season.
Last year, Georgia’s list of injuries was long. Pass rusher Nolan Smith tore his pectoral muscle and missed the last half of the season, including the playoffs. Wide receiver Adonai “AD” Mitchell sprained his ankle early in the year and didn’t return until the SEC championship.
Jalen Carter, Darnell Washington and Kenny McIntosh all got dinged up at one point or another, which forced Georgia to make tough decisions with regard to their playing time. Some played through their injury status — others did not.
The Bulldogs know that health concerns are going to pop up throughout the 2023 season, as they already have this offseason. But when those issues arise, the team’s ability to react and adapt as a result will help determine whether a third-consecutive national title is possible or not.
Taking care of business
Many media organizations noted the Bulldogs face a relatively weak slate of opponents in 2023 — ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS and the Athletic have all made similar claims.
Those claims aren’t entirely unfounded. After the end of the 2022 football season, only two of Georgia’s 2023 opponents were ranked in the Associated Press’ Top-25 poll: No. 6 Tennessee and No. 23 South Carolina. Both teams lost five players in the 2023 NFL Draft and four of Tennessee’s losses played crucial roles in its high-powered offense from last year.
Georgia needs to stay vigilant, even with the perceived weakness of the schedule. Upsets happen in college football. Just last year, Appalachian State took down Texas A&M, Marshall University thundered past Notre Dame and South Carolina ended a pair of playoff hopefuls with victories over Clemson and Tennessee.
For the Bulldogs to reach the postseason, they’ll need to make sure they don’t stumble against any of the obstacles in their path, no matter how heavily they may be favored. One loss can make or break a season in college football, so the Bulldogs can’t afford to overlook any of the teams they’ll face in 2023.